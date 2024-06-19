Search icon

Football

19th Jun 2024

Incredible stat that fans are hailing as the return to proper football

Harry Warner

Arda Guler

We are so back

Everyone loves a goal from outside the box, whether that be a pile driver, caressed curler or a screaming volley and Euro 2024 is not failing to deliver.

Yesterday’s breath-taking match between Turkey and Georgia saw the continuation of a trend that is delighting spectators and inciting the return to what fans are calling ‘proper football’.

Mert Muldur gave Turkey the lead with a ridiculous volley followed by Arda Guler’s 26 metre curled drive to give the Turks all three points.

This latest helping of eye-catching screamers took the total tally of goals scored from outside the box to 11 in just 12 games, almost guaranteeing one long-range strike per match.

With 34 goals scored across the first round of matches, this means 32.4% of goals have been bagged from outside the box.

With only 19 goals scored from outside the box in the entirety of Euro 2020 (13.4% of all goals), this tournament has seen almost a 2.5x increase in long-range hits.

Meanwhile in the 2022 Qatar World Cup it took 17 matches for the first strike from outside the box to find the back of the net.

Fans across social media have reacted to the positive trend in players with traction-engine-powered feet with many suggesting a return to ‘real football’ and blaming Pep Guardiola for a lack of long-range goals.

Related links:

One user wrote on X: “Football without Pep is just beautiful

Another user said: “The beautiful game is back!”

Finally one user wrote: “What a stat. The whole tournament is just who can score the best goal challenge.”

It’s not just long-range hits that have seen an increase in stock with own goals also consistently appearing throughout with three scored in the opening round of matches.

This means 25% of matches have included an own goal.

It’s still early days, but stats show that players are not even taking more shots with a higher percentage of long-range hits in every single Euros since 1980, bar in 2016 where 37.3% of shots were outside the box.

This ultimately means the players at this tournament either have got their eye, or are getting luckier than normal. Regardless it’s all to the enjoyment of the fans.

So far, everyone is loving it, with matches averaging just under three goals a game, shock upsets, screamers, own goals and plenty of talking points, Euro 2024 is shaping up to be one for the ages.

Topics:

euro 2024,Football,Pep Guardiola,Sport,Turkey

RELATED ARTICLES

James McClean says Declan Rice is ‘overrated’

Declan Rice

James McClean says Declan Rice is ‘overrated’

By SportsJOE

Obscure rule means Man United forced to pull out of transfer for highly rated defender

Football

Obscure rule means Man United forced to pull out of transfer for highly rated defender

By Callum Boyle

Portugal players accused of not passing to Cristiano Ronaldo in Czechia win

Cristiano Ronaldo

Portugal players accused of not passing to Cristiano Ronaldo in Czechia win

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

The FootballJOE Euros Pub Quiz: Week Two

#FootballJOEQuiz

The FootballJOE Euros Pub Quiz: Week Two

By Callum Boyle

Ruud Gullit responds to ‘blackface’ image of Dutch fans dressed as him at Euro 2024

euro 2024

Ruud Gullit responds to ‘blackface’ image of Dutch fans dressed as him at Euro 2024

By JOE

Fans in shock as Amadou Onana pulls off perfect English accent when correcting reporter

Amadou Onana

Fans in shock as Amadou Onana pulls off perfect English accent when correcting reporter

By Jacob Entwistle

How to watch Scotland v Switzerland tonight: Channel, start time and stream online

How to watch Scotland v Switzerland tonight: Channel, start time and stream online

By Jacob Entwistle

Steve Cooper edging closer to immediate Premier League return

Steve Cooper edging closer to immediate Premier League return

By Jacob Entwistle

Euro 2024 Day Six: All the major action and talking points

Albania

Euro 2024 Day Six: All the major action and talking points

By JOE

Four massive movie sequels have been confirmed for next year

Horror

Four massive movie sequels have been confirmed for next year

By Stephen Porzio

Gladiator 2 set to show some of the ‘biggest action sequences ever put to film’

Entertainment

Gladiator 2 set to show some of the ‘biggest action sequences ever put to film’

By Ryan Price

Bradley Wiggins is ‘bankrupt and homeless’ and faces selling his medals

Cycling

Bradley Wiggins is ‘bankrupt and homeless’ and faces selling his medals

By JOE

Netflix viewers rave about ‘one of the scariest shows ever’ with ‘insane’ plot twist

Entertainment

Netflix viewers rave about ‘one of the scariest shows ever’ with ‘insane’ plot twist

By Ryan Price

Eminem no longer performs one of his biggest songs and apologised for writing it

Cleanin out My Closet

Eminem no longer performs one of his biggest songs and apologised for writing it

By Charlie Herbert

Under Paris fans should check out this other solid new shark movie

Netflix

Under Paris fans should check out this other solid new shark movie

By Stephen Porzio

MORE FROM JOE

Mum of missing teen in Tenerife fears he has been ‘taken against his will’

British

Mum of missing teen in Tenerife fears he has been ‘taken against his will’

By Ryan Price

Netflix has added one of the best action movies of the decade so far

Netflix has added one of the best action movies of the decade so far

By Stephen Porzio

The FootballJOE Euros Pub Quiz: Week Two

#FootballJOEQuiz

The FootballJOE Euros Pub Quiz: Week Two

By Callum Boyle

Police issue statement after ‘mysterious monolith’ discovered in middle of desert

desert

Police issue statement after ‘mysterious monolith’ discovered in middle of desert

By Ryan Price

Just Stop Oil protestors vandalise Stonehenge with orange spray paint

Just Stop Oil

Just Stop Oil protestors vandalise Stonehenge with orange spray paint

By Charlie Herbert

Motorway JOE Instagram cash giveaway

Competition

Motorway JOE Instagram cash giveaway

By JOE

Load more stories