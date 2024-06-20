How to watch England v Denmark tonight: Channel, start time and stream online

The Three Lions will be looking to secure qualification to the knockouts

Day seven of Euro 2024 will see three matches including two huge heavyweight showdowns as England play Denmark and Italy play Spain.

England will play their second match of the tournament facing off with Denmark in what could potentially be their hardest group game match.

Denmark, previous winners of the competition have many familiar faces in their squad including two Manchester United players, Christian Eriksen and Rasmus Hojlund, and will be no pushover for Gareth Southgate’s men.

Southgate confirmed yesterday that England will be playing an unchanged starting eleven with Trent Alexander-Arnold returning to midfield and Luke Shaw still side-lined by fitness woes.

Denmark come into the game after drawing 1-1 with Slovenia and will be keen to boost their qualification hopes with a good result against England.

Meanwhile, England will be looking to confirm qualification into the knockout rounds after an uninspiring 1-0 against Serbia put The Three Lions in the driving seat in group C.

Any kind of points from the game will almost guarantee a fourth match for England.

England kick-off versus Denmark at 5pm on BBC One.

In the other big clash of the evening, Spain will take on Italy in what will be the fight for supremacy in the much hailed ‘group of death’.

Both teams won their opening matches as Spain dismantled Croatia 3-0 while Italy just got past Albania in a come-back 2-1 victory.

Italy come into this tournament as the champions and look to do what only their opponents, Spain, have ever done before and that is win the competition twice in a row.

Spain have entered Euro 2024 as a bit of a wildcard, with fans unsure how they will play.

Dani Carvajal wraps up the PERFECT half for Spain 👏#Euro2024 | #ESPCRO pic.twitter.com/vpj8OYrL9b — ITV Football (@itvfootball) June 15, 2024

However, with 16-year-old Lamine Yamal showing the world his talent, and plenty of experience throughout the squad to boot, people are excited to see how their showdown with Italy will play out.

La Roja’s win against Croatia was impressive, however the latter were poor and look to be struggling with their aging squad.

Spain play Italy tonight at 8pm on ITV 1.

Last, but not least, today’s 2pm game will be a matchup between the two remaining teams in England’s group C, seeing Slovenia take on Serbia.

Slovenia held Denmark to a 1-1 draw in their opening game while Serbia proved hard to break down for England, despite eventually losing 1-0 to Gareth Southgate’s men.

The significance of this match could be big for England with any result having in impact on the amount of breathing space England will have going into their final game of the group stage.

However, in a recent turn of events, Serbia have threatened to pull out of the competition after taking offence from chants from Croatian and Albanian fans.

Slovenia take on Serbia at 2pm on ITV 1.