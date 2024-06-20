Search icon

Football

20th Jun 2024

How to watch England v Denmark tonight: Channel, start time and stream online

Harry Warner

The Three Lions will be looking to secure qualification to the knockouts

Day seven of Euro 2024 will see three matches including two huge heavyweight showdowns as England play Denmark and Italy play Spain.

England will play their second match of the tournament facing off with Denmark in what could potentially be their hardest group game match.

Denmark, previous winners of the competition have many familiar faces in their squad including two Manchester United players, Christian Eriksen and Rasmus Hojlund, and will be no pushover for Gareth Southgate’s men.

Southgate confirmed yesterday that England will be playing an unchanged starting eleven with Trent Alexander-Arnold returning to midfield and Luke Shaw still side-lined by fitness woes.

Denmark come into the game after drawing 1-1 with Slovenia and will be keen to boost their qualification hopes with a good result against England.

Meanwhile, England will be looking to confirm qualification into the knockout rounds after an uninspiring 1-0 against Serbia put The Three Lions in the driving seat in group C.

Any kind of points from the game will almost guarantee a fourth match for England.

England kick-off versus Denmark at 5pm on BBC One.

Related links:

In the other big clash of the evening, Spain will take on Italy in what will be the fight for supremacy in the much hailed ‘group of death’.

Both teams won their opening matches as Spain dismantled Croatia 3-0 while Italy just got past Albania in a come-back 2-1 victory.

Italy come into this tournament as the champions and look to do what only their opponents, Spain, have ever done before and that is win the competition twice in a row.

Spain have entered Euro 2024 as a bit of a wildcard, with fans unsure how they will play.

However, with 16-year-old Lamine Yamal showing the world his talent, and plenty of experience throughout the squad to boot, people are excited to see how their showdown with Italy will play out.

La Roja’s win against Croatia was impressive, however the latter were poor and look to be struggling with their aging squad.

Spain play Italy tonight at 8pm on ITV 1.

Last, but not least, today’s 2pm game will be a matchup between the two remaining teams in England’s group C, seeing Slovenia take on Serbia.

Slovenia held Denmark to a 1-1 draw in their opening game while Serbia proved hard to break down for England, despite eventually losing 1-0 to Gareth Southgate’s men.

The significance of this match could be big for England with any result having in impact on the amount of breathing space England will have going into their final game of the group stage.

However, in a recent turn of events, Serbia have threatened to pull out of the competition after taking offence from chants from Croatian and Albanian fans.

Slovenia take on Serbia at 2pm on ITV 1.

Topics:

Denmark,England,euro 2024,Football,Gareth Southgate,Italy,Spain,Sport

RELATED ARTICLES

Sir Jim Ratcliffe gives damning verdict on Man Utd squad with no players of real value

Erik Ten Hag

Sir Jim Ratcliffe gives damning verdict on Man Utd squad with no players of real value

By Harry Warner

Euro 2024 Day Seven: All the major action and talking points

Albania

Euro 2024 Day Seven: All the major action and talking points

By JOE

What happens to England’s group if Serbia pull out of Euro 2024

England

What happens to England’s group if Serbia pull out of Euro 2024

By Ryan Price

MORE FROM JOE

James McClean says Declan Rice is ‘overrated’

Declan Rice

James McClean says Declan Rice is ‘overrated’

By SportsJOE

Obscure rule means Man United forced to pull out of transfer for highly rated defender

Football

Obscure rule means Man United forced to pull out of transfer for highly rated defender

By Callum Boyle

Incredible stat that fans are hailing as the return to proper football

euro 2024

Incredible stat that fans are hailing as the return to proper football

By Harry Warner

The FootballJOE Euros Pub Quiz: Week Two

#FootballJOEQuiz

The FootballJOE Euros Pub Quiz: Week Two

By Callum Boyle

Ruud Gullit responds to ‘blackface’ image of Dutch fans dressed as him at Euro 2024

euro 2024

Ruud Gullit responds to ‘blackface’ image of Dutch fans dressed as him at Euro 2024

By JOE

Fans in shock as Amadou Onana pulls off perfect English accent when correcting reporter

Amadou Onana

Fans in shock as Amadou Onana pulls off perfect English accent when correcting reporter

By Jacob Entwistle

Netflix viewers just discovering extremely X-rated series that’s flying up Top 10

Netflix

Netflix viewers just discovering extremely X-rated series that’s flying up Top 10

By Charlie Herbert

Travis Scott has been arrested in Miami

Arrested

Travis Scott has been arrested in Miami

By Ryan Price

Search for Jay Slater refocuses location on ‘key’ day for missing teenager

jay slater

Search for Jay Slater refocuses location on ‘key’ day for missing teenager

By Charlie Herbert

People label Grease ‘misogynistic’ and ‘problematic’ after rewatching

Film

People label Grease ‘misogynistic’ and ‘problematic’ after rewatching

By Charlie Herbert

Celine Dion cries as she videos herself trying to sing

celebrity

Celine Dion cries as she videos herself trying to sing

By Ryan Price

A very fun dystopian action thriller movie is on TV tonight

action

A very fun dystopian action thriller movie is on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

MORE FROM JOE

British man sues Apple after wife discovers messages to sex workers on family computer

Apple

British man sues Apple after wife discovers messages to sex workers on family computer

By Charlie Herbert

Woman is so sick of immigration she is considering moving to another country

Channel 4

Woman is so sick of immigration she is considering moving to another country

By Ryan Price

Prime Video has just added one of the best modern thriller movies

Don't Breathe

Prime Video has just added one of the best modern thriller movies

By Stephen Porzio

Serbia threaten to pull out of Euro 2024 risking chaos for England’s group

England

Serbia threaten to pull out of Euro 2024 risking chaos for England’s group

By Harry Warner

Just Stop Oil target Taylor Swift’s private jet in another spray paint protest

Just Stop Oil

Just Stop Oil target Taylor Swift’s private jet in another spray paint protest

By Ryan Price

Rishi Sunak set to become first prime minister in history to lose his seat at a general election

Conservative Party

Rishi Sunak set to become first prime minister in history to lose his seat at a general election

By Charlie Herbert

Load more stories