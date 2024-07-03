Search icon

03rd Jul 2024

Ed Byrne delays UK show to give fans more time to vote in election

Simon Kelly

“I’d hate to be the reason people gave for why they didn’t vote.”

Irish comedian Ed Byrne has announced he will be delaying the start of his shows in the UK this Thursday for ticket-holders to have more time to vote in the upcoming general election.

The British public will take to the polls on Thursday, July 4, to vote in the next government after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak called an election last month.

Byrne, who is a regular on panel shows like Mock The Week, is delaying his performance at Middlesbrough Town Hall, that was due to start at 7.30pm, by half an hour.

Polling stations open at 7 am on Thursday and close at 10 pm.

Ed Byrne delays show to give fans more time to vote in election

Speaking about delaying his shows, Byrne said: “I’d hate to be the reason people gave for why they didn’t vote.”

The 52-year-old is currently touring his Tragedy Plus Time show, which was inspired by the loss of his younger brother, Paul Byrne, who died in 2022.

Middlesbrough Town Hall general manager Kesia Bruce said the venue was “happy to support” Mr Byrne’s decision.

The venue will still be open from 7 pm for those who want to arrive earlier.

“We’re really looking forward to welcoming Ed back to the Town Hall for what is guaranteed to be a great night,” she told the BBC.

As Brits head to the polls this week, it is widely expected that the Labour Party, led by Keir Starmer, will win in a landslide and oust the Conservative Party from government, ending their 14-year reign.

