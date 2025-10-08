Drivers warned as new DVLA regulation enforced with AI cameras begins

It’s part of a nationwide crackdown

Drivers have been warned as new DVLA regulation enforced with AI cameras is rolled out across the UK.

New regulation brought in by the DVLA concerning number plates could carry a fine of up to £1000 or fail a driver’s MOT if their plate is not up to standard.

If the plate is tinted, incorrectly spaced, damaged, or displays a non-standard font it could land drivers in hot water.

Meanwhile, the DVLA has even enhanced roadside cameras with AI to be able to better identify such infringements.

It comes as part of a nationwide crackdown looking to stop cloned and counterfeit plates from being sold online, as per the Mirror.

Specialists from Indigo Car Hire told the Mirror that these changes were already catching some drivers foul.

Director Cherie Carter told the paper: “People don’t realise how easy it is to fall foul of the rules. We see drivers every week who’ve bought decorative plates online or added plastic covers to keep them clean.

“They look fine at a glance, but they’re now classed as illegal. Even a £10 accessory for your plates could end up costing you £1,000.”

Drivers have been urged to use a swift checklist to make sure their vehicle is compliant with the new regulations.

A few-step checklist compiled by Indigo Car Hire says to inspect the layout and make sure the letter and numbers are compliant with the DVLA spacing format, keep the plate clean and readable, and always obtain replacement plates from DVLA registered suppliers.