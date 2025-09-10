Search icon

10th Sep 2025

Donald Trump speaks out after right-wing activist Charlie Kirk shot at Utah university

Harry Warner

Donald Trump statement in full after Charlie Kirk shot dead at Utah university

The White House is in shock

Donald Trump has spoken out after right-wing activist Charlie kirk was shot at an event at Utah university.

Shots were fired at an event at Utah Valley University in Orem where Kirk was speaking.

At 12:25 local time, a “single shot rang out in the quad near the food court on the Utah Valley University Orem Campus as Mr. Charlie Kirk began speaking at his planned rally,” Scott Trotter, senior director of Public Relations at Utah Valley University in Orem, told the BBC.

It is unclear what Kirk’s condition is.

Video footage circulating online shows the moment of the shooting. Kirk can be seen under a white ten emblazoned with the words “THE AMERICAN COMEBACK” and “PROVE ME WRONG”, surrounded by students.

Kirk is a fervent Trump supporter and is best known for founding Turning Point USA, a nonprofit that seeks to spread conservative ideas to students on US campuses. With millions of followers, he is one of the biggest conservative influencers in the US.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said: “We must all pray for Charlie Kirk, who has been shot. A great guy from top to bottom. GOD BLESS HIM!”

A journalist at the BBC reported that the White House was in shock upon finding out about the news.

Bernd Debusmann Jr wrote: “I first learned that the shooting had taken place when a young female staffer gasped and exclaimed “oh my god, Charlie Kirk has been shot!” as I stood outside the office of a senior White House official. It elicited more gasps from other nearby White House staff.”

It was initially believed that a suspect had been taken into custody, but a recent university statement says no one has been apprehended yet.

