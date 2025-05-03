Donald Trump shares bizarre image of himself after claiming he’d like to become pope

Because of course he did…

In another shocking social media post, Donald Trump shared an AI-generated image of himself as pope.

His post comes 11 days after the pope’s funeral, which he attended.

Trump posted the image, which shows him dressed all in white on the papal throne, to his Truth Social platform as well as his official Instagram account.

On Wednesday, the US President was asked who he would like to see elected next as pope, to which he replied: “I’d like to be Pope. That would be my number one choice.”

Unsurprisingly, reaction to this post online has been fairly negative.

The picture was shared by the X account, Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social.

One X user replied to the post: “Is this supposed to be funny?”

Another said: “I’m not Catholic but that’s just too far for me. Love him as my president, pray for him every day, but this…nope.”

Someone else wrote: “Please take this down. I know it’s meant as a harmless joke, but many Catholics, myself included, find this as a great disrespect to the past and future leader of our church.”

Another user commented: “Trump is literally mocking the Christian world with this image he shared! And on a day when Catholics are mourning the death of their spiritual leader, Pope Francis. All Catholics should stand up and react strongly against this immorality.”