Donald Trump latest remarks sparks rumours he’s ‘on the brink of death’

He’s banging on about heaven again

Donald Trump’s latest remarks have once again sparked rumours on social media with users claiming the US president is “on the brink of death”.

In recent months, as Trump continues on his crusade to convince everyone he is noble of a Nobel Prize, the US president has apparently been battling his own morality of late.

Speaking at the White House on Monday, Trump argued that there is “no reason to be good” without religion, explaining that he wants to be able to take “the next step”.

It comes during an Oval Office event where he was questioned about a presidential prayer initiative ahead of the country’s 250th anniversary next year.

In the same conference he said he would “take a look” at pardons for the convicted Ghislaine Maxwell and Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs.

Speaking about the importance of the prayer initiative Trump said: “We’re dealing, as you know, with all of the different, and not just evangelicals, Christians.

“We’re dealing with lots of different faiths, religions. And I felt for a long time that if a country doesn’t have religion, doesn’t have faith, doesn’t have God, it’s gonna be very hard to be a good country.”

He added: “You know, there’s no reason to be good. I want to be good because you want to prove to God so you go to that next step, right? So that’s very important to me.”

All this comes following speculation about his health following a strange on-text interview the president conducted with CNN a few days ago and of course the reccurring bruise on his hand.

His remarks led to plenty of speculation on social media with people particularly focusing on the phrase “next step”.

Trump: "I want to be good because you want to prove to God so you go to that next step, right? So that's very important to me."

pic.twitter.com/2QePkrcU3a — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) October 7, 2025

One person commented: “In our house, when an older person who has not previously been religious starts talking this way, attending church regularly, etc., we call it ‘cramming for the final exam’.”

Another said: “I think he knows he’s exiting stage right soon,” another user speculated.

Meanwhile, another person put: “He must be at death’s door. He never used to say stuff like this.”

Although not all people were so concerned with one person joking: “His escalator is getting stuck on the way up.”

While another added “Oh sweetie, you’re never getting there. Your escalator only goes down,” a third echoed.

Another joked: “If you get to heaven, and you find Trump there, you have gone to hell, that’s not heaven.”