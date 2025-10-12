Donald Trump has the ‘cardiac age of a 65-year-old’ and is in ‘exceptional health, doctor says

Donald Trump, 79, has the “cardiac age of a 65-year-old” and is in “exceptional health”, his doctor has said.

Much rumour has swirled around the health of US president Donald Trump since he took office last year with everyone talking about bruises on his hands and even the internet believing that he had died.

However, Trump, it would appear, is in “exceptional health” at least according to a note released by the White House on Friday evening (10 October).

Outsiders had wondered why the president of the US was returning to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center only six months after his last tests, suggesting it could be related to previously pointed out issues.

Back in July, the White House revealed that Trump had chronic venous insufficiency, a mild but chronic age related illness.

Trump is the oldest president to ever be sworn in to office, however, his doctor says he has a heart of a youthful 65-year-old.

Physician to the president, Sean Barbabella said that the assessment was a “scheduled follow-up evaluation”.

He added that Trump is in “excellent health” and that the president had received an annual flu shot and an updated covid-19 booster, despite his and his health secretary RFK’s scepticism of the vaccine’s safety.

“He continues to maintain a demanding daily schedule without restriction,” Barbabella said, adding that the president “remains in exceptional health, exhibiting strong cardiovascular, pulmonary, neurological, and physical performance.”