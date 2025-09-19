Donald Trump forced to make emergency landing while attempting to leave UK

His helicopter was travelling to Stansted Airport

Donald Trump was forced to make an emergency landing last night while he was attempting to leave the UK.

The US president has been on a state visit of the UK this week, visiting the Royal Family at Windsor Castle and later the prime minister at Chequers.

The visit saw the UK and US announce a new £150bn tech deal as well as both Trump and Starmer give a joint speech last night, during which the pair addressed matters of Ukraine, Gaza, immigration and Peter Mandelson.

However, leaving the UK proved slightly harder for the US president, having to make an emergency landing in his helicopter as he was heading back to Stansted Airport where Air Force One was parked.

Both the president and his wife Melania Trump were on board when the incident happened.

Trump with Marine One. Credit: Getty.

The helicopter, known as Marine One, which is a Sikorsky VH-3D (Sea King), was forced to make the emergency landing midway on its journey from Chequers to Stansted following a minor technical fault.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said that the helicopter had landed “out of an abundance of caution”.

Leavitt said in a statement: “Due to a minor hydraulic issue, and out of an abundance of caution, the pilots landed at a local airfield before reaching Stansted airport.

“The president and first lady safely boarded the support helicopter.

“The president and first lady were later able to board Air Force One for the return journey from the UK.”

The Trumps arrived 20 minutes late to Stansted Airport, pictured waving upon their arrival.

Before embarking on Air Force One, Trump cracked a joke about having a safe flight home.

He said: “Fly safely. You know why I say that? Because I’m on the flight. I want to get home, otherwise I wouldn’t care.”

The remark rounded off a relatively successful, hiccup-free state visit, despite the protests he was faced with upon his arrival.

Both Trump and Starmer managed to handle themselves during yesterday’s press conference which featured some questions that could have posed a threat as potential banana skins.

Questions on immigration and Peter Mandelson, amongst others, were raised with Trump even advising Starmer on using the army to control immigration.

On the topic, Trump said that he saw “millions of people” fly into the US “unchecked”.

Trump said that this “destroys countries from within”.

He said he had “no choice” but to remove them.

Speaking about the UK, Trump said: “I told the prime minister I would stop it, and it doesn’t matter if you call out the military, it doesn’t matter what means you use.”

Meanwhile, responding to questions about the now-sacked UK ambassador to the US Peter Mandelson, Trump claimed to “not know him”.

The US president was asked if he had “some sympathy with him that he lost his job over historic links to Jeffrey Epstein?”

Before passing the question over to Starmer, Trump simply responded: “I don’t know him actually.”