18th Sep 2025

Dolly Parton cancels appearance at Dollywood due to health concerns

JOE

‘I’m just putting that all on hold’

Dolly Parton cancelled her appearance at her theme park, Dollywood, on Wednesday (September 17) due to health concerns.

Parton was suffering from kidney stones and had been advised not to travel by her doctor.

When Dolly’s performance was due, the country hitmaker (79) appeared through a pre-recorded video message, in which she apologised for not being able to open one of the park’s new experiences.

“I know. I’m here, you’re there, and you’re wondering why that is. Well, I had a little problem. I had a kidney stone, which was causing me a lot of problems,” Dolly said in the video message.

“Turns out there was an infection, and the doctor said, ‘You don’t need to be travelling around this minute. You need a few days to get better.’

“So he suggested I don’t go to Dollywood today. I want to make this clear, I was looking so forward to it.”

She ended the video by reassuring her fans there’s no need to worry, saying: “Don’t worry about me, I’m going to be okay. I just can’t do it today.”

Following her husband, Carl Dean’s, death in March, Dolly has endured a rather turbulent year.

Dolly said in the announcement of her husband’s death: “Carl and I spent many wonderful years together. Words can’t do justice to the love we shared for over 60 years. Thank you for your prayers and sympathy,” per Metro.

The pair met in 1964 outside the Wishy Washy launderette in Nashville.

Their connection was instant, and the couple travelled to Georgia just two years later to tie the knot.

Even with Dolly’s superstar status, her husband, Carl, managed to keep out of the spotlight, with Dolly being mindful of the pictures she posted of them together.

Carl’s passing came just four months after Dolly’s brother David passed away.

Following both the loss of her brother and husband, the Jolene singer revealed she hasn’t been able to work.

She told Khloe Kardashian in an interview: “There’s a few things now. My husband passed away three months ago, so when you ask me if there’s stuff that I started and haven’t finished, several things I have wanted to start, but I can’t do it.

“I’m just coming up with such wonderful, beautiful ideas, but I think I won’t finish it,” she continued.

“I can’t do it right now, because I’ve got so many other things and I can’t afford the luxury of, you know, getting that emotional right now.”

Dolly went on to say that things like grief can put a hold on stuff, however, she’ll always find a way back to music.

“There are times like that, things like that, that will stall you a little bit. But I’ll write something else, though, if it comes.

“I’m just putting that all on hold,” she concluded.


