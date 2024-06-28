Search icon

28th Jun 2024

Crazy Town star Shifty Shellshock’s cause of death aged 49 revealed

Charlie Herbert

shellshock cause of death

Crazy Town’s manager has spoken about his passing

Shifty Shellshock’s cause of death has been confirmed, after the Crazy Town star died at the age of 49.

Shellshock, real name Seth Binzer, was found dead in his home in Los Angeles on June 24, according to the LA medical examiner.

It has now been confirmed that he died of an overdose. Crazy Town’s manager, Howie Hubberman revealed that drugs played a role in his death.

He told PEOPLE: “Seth Binzer, after struggling with addiction and Crazy Town’s rapid success with Butterfly, never was able to reach out on a more successful level to deal with his addictions.

“We all tried, but ultimately we all failed, or Shifty would still be here.

“The cause of death was a combination of prescription drugs and street purchased drugs.

“Shifty was a friend and really wanted to get himself fixed — unfortunately no one had the exact tools to do this, myself included.”

Binzer co-founded Crazy Town alongside Bret ‘Epic’ Mazur in 1995 and also had a solo music career.

Crazy Town were best known for their 2000 smash hit ‘Butterfly’, which peaked at number one on the US Billboard Hot 100 for two nonconsecutive weeks.

Outside of the US, the song topped the charts in seven countries, including Austria, Denmark, and Norway.

It also peaked within the top ten on the charts of Australia, Canada, the Netherlands, New Zealand and the United Kingdom.

The singer struggled with drug addiction throughout his life, and appeared in the reality television series Celebrity Rehab and Sober House.

