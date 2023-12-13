Search icon

13th Dec 2023

Taylor Swift breaks world record for highest-grossing tour of all time

Charlie Herbert

Taylor Swift eras tour breaks world record

The Eras tour has earned more than the next two highest grossing tours of 2023 combined

Taylor Swift has a world record to her name after her Eras tour was officially named the highest-grossing in history.

Eras kicked off in March 2023 and will last all the through until December 2024. By the time it’s over, Swift will have performed a total of 151 shows worldwide.

On Tuesday, Guinness World Record confirmed it was now the highest-grossing tour in history after earning $1.04 billion (£840 million) to date, according to Pollstar.

To put this figure into some perspective, this is more than Beyoncé and Bruce Springsteen’s 2023 tours combined. These were the next two highest grossing tours of the year.

The ‘Shake It Off’ singer has snatched the record off Elton John and his farewell tour which came to an end earlier this year.

John’s five-year long Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour brought in $939 million (£749 million) over a run of 328 shows. 

Swift’s concerts last over three and half hours and feature a set list of 44 songs spanning all her musical ‘eras.’

The show is divided into 10 acts and has been critically acclaimed for the production, quality, and of course Swift’s performances.

Roughly 72,000 people are in attendance at each concert and tickets cost an average price of $238, meaning that the tour is grossing over $17 million per show.

It’s likely that by the time the tour finishes next December following the international phase (which includes 15 dates in the UK), it will have taken in more than $2 billion.

The news of her world record comes the week after Swift was named Time’s person of the year for 2023.

She told the publication that being given the honour was the “proudest and happiest I’ve ever felt.”

Last month, Bloomberg declared the 33-year-old a billionaire, with an estimated net worth of $1.1bn (£907m).

She is just the fourth musician to achieve billionaire status after Rihanna, Beyoncé and Jay-Z, but the first to do it from music alone.

