01st Oct 2025

British man ‘set US politician on fire’ leaving him with 60 per cent burns

Harry Warner

A British man is said to have "set a US politician on fire" and leaving them with 60 percent burns over accusations the lawmaker was having an affair with his wife.

The lawmaker remains in hospital

Shotsie Michael Buck-Hayes, 29, originally from Devon, is alleged to have poured petrol over Lee Vogler, 38, in his Virginia office.

A preliminary hearing has been taking place for the incident which happened on 30 July.

A police officer told the hearing yesterday (30 September) that the attack took place over an alleged affair.

Buck-Hayes is alleged to have travelled to Vogler’s office and poured petrol over the lawmaker before setting fire to him.

Emergency services were called to the office at around 11.30am on 30 July following reports of a fire.

Vogler, a Danville City councillor, sustained second and third degree burns on 60 per cent of his body as a result of the incident.

He was also treated for septic shock, scorched lungs and smoke inhalation, according to the wife of Buck-Hayes’, Blair.

Buck-Hayes is reported to have told police he had travelled to a nearby petrol station and to the office carrying fuel.

He said that he intended to kill the councillor, as per reports.

One witness, colleague of Vogler, Stephen Seiple, described the moment to the court.

He said: “The next thing I remember was Lee screaming, ‘Call 911, he threw gas on me.”

However, as Vogler attempted to flee, Buck-Hayes caught him a set him alight.

Seiple said that Vogler was “thoroughly burned and his chest pink.”

After the attack had happened in July, Police said: “The attack stems from a personal matter not related to the victim’s position on Danville City Council or any political affiliation.”

When Vogler was elected to Danville City Council in 2012, he was the youngest person ever to be elected to the role at the time.

Vogler remains in hospital, his wife told the court.

Buck-Hayes has been charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated malicious wounding.

He is due to appear in court again on 27 October.

