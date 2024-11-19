Bee Gees star Colin Petersen dies aged 78

RIP Smiley.

Bee Gees star Colin Petersen has died aged 78.

The band’s original drummer joined the three Gibb brothers, Barry, Robin and Maurice in 1966 leaving three years later in 1969.

Petersen was the first non-Gibb related member to join the band.

He contributed to four Bee Gees albums, including several songs on 1970’s Cucumber Castle album, before leaving the group.

Petersen played on hit tracks including I Started A Joke, To Love Somebody and I Just Gotta Get A Message To You.

His representatives stated that he died in his sleep early on Monday morning.

Petersen’s time was appreciated as he was invited back in recent yeas to play with the Best Of The Bee Gees tribute show.

The drummer was born in Kingaroy, Queensland and met the Gibbs when he moved to England in 1966.

He was also a child actor in his early life starring in the title role of the 1956 Australian film Smiley, earning his nickname ‘smiley’.

Petersen’s manager, Greg Shaw, said in a statement: “I’ve known Colin for 34 years and was thrilled when he agreed to bring his career full circle by joining the Best Of The Bee Gees.

“His endearing nature and unabashed storytelling added unique perspectives to the shows and he was loved on and off stage.

“It was an honour to have called him my friend.”

Friend and colleague Evan Webster said: “Our lives were enriched the moment Colin joined our troupe.

“We shared years of laughs and music travelling around the country.

“He was such a fine gentleman and lived among us with grace and honour. He will be remembered forever.”