BBC license fee is unenforceable and unfair to women, says Culture Secretary

The BBC makes the majority of its income from the fee.

The culture secretary, Lisa Nandy, has said that the BBC license fee is unenforceable and unfair to women as its set to expire in 2027.

Speaking to the Telegraph, Nandy said that there are “fewer and fewer people” paying the £174.50 fee.

The license fee is currently under review as it is set to expire in 2027, with Nandy beginning negotiations with the broadcaster over its funding.

The BBC’s license fee provides the broadcaster with most of its income, with the BBC raking in £3.7bn or about two-thirds of its income last year.

According to the BBC, 80% of households pay the fee.

Nandy said: “We recognise there are problems with the licence fee. Fewer and fewer people are paying it.

“It’s unenforceable and, particularly, I’ve been very concerned about the way it’s been enforced in the past, with women – particularly vulnerable women – targeted for enforcement action, and the BBC itself has accepted that.”

Two BBC reviews found the gender disparity had been due to societal factors.

The 2017 review found a gender skew towards all-women households, a greater likelihood of women answering the door to TV Licensing Enquiry Officers and a higher chance of them engaging positively with an officer.

A BBC spokesperson said: “The public cares about the BBC and we have launched our biggest ever public engagement exercise, so audiences can help drive and shape what they want from a universal and independent BBC in the future.

“We want to continue to reform and evolve and look forward to engaging with government on the next Charter and securing the long-term future of the BBC.”