Donald Trump aims ‘Neville Chamberlain’ jibe at Keir Starmer as tensions continue between pair

“We don’t want another Neville Chamberlain."

Donald Trump has likened Keir Starmer to Neville Chamberlain in his latest jibe aimed at the British prime minister.

Tensions have grown between Trump and Starmer ever since the US president started his war with Iran.

With every passing day of Trump’s disastrous and seemingly clueless military action in Iran, Starmer’s refusal to commit British troops to the conflict is vindicated ever more.

But the PM’s refusal to follow the US into another Middle East conflict hasn’t left Trump best pleased, and in recent weeks he’s launched a number of verbal attacks on the PM.

In his latest jibe, Trump has seemingly compared Starmer to Neville Chamberlain, the prime minister who followed a policy of appeasement towards Nazi Germany in the years leading up to World War Two.

Speaking at a White House Easter event on Monday, Trump was discussing his war in Iran.

He told reporters that the UK had “a long way to go”, before adding: “We don’t want another Neville Chamberlain, do we agree? We don’t want Neville Chamberlain.”