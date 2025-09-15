Search icon

News

15th Sep 2025

Adolescence star Owen Cooper makes history after winning Emmy

Harry Warner

Adolescence star Owen Cooper makes history after winning Emmy

The drama gripped the nation

Owen Cooper has made history after winning an Emmy last night for his role in hit Netflix show Adolescence.

The British mini-series won six awards at the biggest awards night in TV, dominating alongside The Studio and The Pitt.

One of these awards went notably to Owen Cooper, who played a lead role in the show as Jamie Miller, a 13-year-old boy, arrested on suspicion of the murder of his classmate Katie Leonard.

Cooper gave a hard-hitting performance in a series that delved deep into themes of online radicalisation, misogyny, parenting and the mental health.

For his starring role alongside acting great Stephen Graham, Cooper picked up the award for Outstanding supporting actor in a limited or anthology series or movie.

In doing so, Cooper became the youngest ever male winner of an Emmy award at age 15, while he was 14 when the series was filmed.

Speaking as he accepted his award, Cooper said that when he started drama classes he didn’t expect to be in the US, or the Emmys.

The actor said: “I was nothing about three years ago, I’m here now.

“Step out of your comfort zone a little, who cares if you get embarrassed.”

Adolescence won six awards, these included:

Outstanding limited or anthology series

Outstanding lead actor in a limited or anthology series or movie: Stephen Graham

Outstanding supporting actor in a limited or anthology series or movie: Owen Cooper

Outstanding supporting actress in a limited or anthology series or movie: Erin Doherty

Outstanding writing for a limited or anthology series or movie: Jack Thorne, Stephen Graham

Outstanding directing for a limited or anthology series or movie: Philip Barantini

Topics:

emmy,Entertainment,News

RELATED ARTICLES

Bob Vylan gig cancelled after comments made on stage about Charlie Kirk

Amsterdam

Bob Vylan gig cancelled after comments made on stage about Charlie Kirk

By Harry Warner

Matador rushed to hospital after being gored and tossed around by tormented bull

Bullfight

Matador rushed to hospital after being gored and tossed around by tormented bull

By Sammi Minion

Police issue important update ahead of Tommy Robinson rally in London

News

Police issue important update ahead of Tommy Robinson rally in London

By Sammi Minion

MORE FROM JOE

Keir Starmer issues statement after 150,000 people attend far-right protest

keir starmer

Keir Starmer issues statement after 150,000 people attend far-right protest

By JOE

Tragic final video of Ricky Hatton shared days before his death

Ricky Hatton

Tragic final video of Ricky Hatton shared days before his death

By Nina McLaughlin

Fans concerned after Sir Elton John shares image of him in neck brace in hospital

Elton John

Fans concerned after Sir Elton John shares image of him in neck brace in hospital

By Erin McLaughlin

Emotional tributes pour in from boxing world as Ricky Hatton found dead aged 46

Ricky Hatton

Emotional tributes pour in from boxing world as Ricky Hatton found dead aged 46

By JOE

Thomas Skinner admits to cheating on his wife just weeks after they got married

Relationships

Thomas Skinner admits to cheating on his wife just weeks after they got married

By Nina McLaughlin

Ricky Hatton found dead at home aged 46

Ricky Hatton

Ricky Hatton found dead at home aged 46

By Nina McLaughlin

Keir Starmer issues statement after 150,000 people attend far-right protest

keir starmer

Keir Starmer issues statement after 150,000 people attend far-right protest

By JOE

Tragic final video of Ricky Hatton shared days before his death

Ricky Hatton

Tragic final video of Ricky Hatton shared days before his death

By Nina McLaughlin

Where to watch Hatton documentary – a hard-hitting account of boxer’s epic battles

Ricky Hatton

Where to watch Hatton documentary – a hard-hitting account of boxer’s epic battles

By SportsJOE

Fans concerned after Sir Elton John shares image of him in neck brace in hospital

Elton John

Fans concerned after Sir Elton John shares image of him in neck brace in hospital

By Erin McLaughlin

Emotional tributes pour in from boxing world as Ricky Hatton found dead aged 46

Ricky Hatton

Emotional tributes pour in from boxing world as Ricky Hatton found dead aged 46

By JOE

Thomas Skinner admits to cheating on his wife just weeks after they got married

Relationships

Thomas Skinner admits to cheating on his wife just weeks after they got married

By Nina McLaughlin

MORE FROM JOE

Ricky Hatton found dead at home aged 46

Ricky Hatton

Ricky Hatton found dead at home aged 46

By Nina McLaughlin

Schoolgirl put into isolation over Union Flag dress speaks at Tommy Robinson rally

Tommy Robinson

Schoolgirl put into isolation over Union Flag dress speaks at Tommy Robinson rally

By JOE

At least 25 arrests made after police officers attacked during Tommy Robinson rally

At least 25 arrests made after police officers attacked during Tommy Robinson rally

By JOE

Coldplay fans divided as Chris Martin dedicates song to Charlie Kirk’s family

charlie kirk

Coldplay fans divided as Chris Martin dedicates song to Charlie Kirk’s family

By JOE

How to get 50/1 odds on Man City to have 1 or more shots on target v Man Utd

Man City

How to get 50/1 odds on Man City to have 1 or more shots on target v Man Utd

By JOE

Mystery man who appeared to celebrate shooting of Charlie Kirk claims he chanted ‘USA to create a distraction’

charlie kirk

Mystery man who appeared to celebrate shooting of Charlie Kirk claims he chanted ‘USA to create a distraction’

By Joseph Loftus

Load more stories