Adolescence star Owen Cooper makes history after winning Emmy

The drama gripped the nation

Owen Cooper has made history after winning an Emmy last night for his role in hit Netflix show Adolescence.

The British mini-series won six awards at the biggest awards night in TV, dominating alongside The Studio and The Pitt.

One of these awards went notably to Owen Cooper, who played a lead role in the show as Jamie Miller, a 13-year-old boy, arrested on suspicion of the murder of his classmate Katie Leonard.

Cooper gave a hard-hitting performance in a series that delved deep into themes of online radicalisation, misogyny, parenting and the mental health.

For his starring role alongside acting great Stephen Graham, Cooper picked up the award for Outstanding supporting actor in a limited or anthology series or movie.

In doing so, Cooper became the youngest ever male winner of an Emmy award at age 15, while he was 14 when the series was filmed.

Speaking as he accepted his award, Cooper said that when he started drama classes he didn’t expect to be in the US, or the Emmys.

The actor said: “I was nothing about three years ago, I’m here now.

“Step out of your comfort zone a little, who cares if you get embarrassed.”

Adolescence won six awards, these included:

Outstanding limited or anthology series

Outstanding lead actor in a limited or anthology series or movie: Stephen Graham

Outstanding supporting actor in a limited or anthology series or movie: Owen Cooper

Outstanding supporting actress in a limited or anthology series or movie: Erin Doherty

Outstanding writing for a limited or anthology series or movie: Jack Thorne, Stephen Graham

Outstanding directing for a limited or anthology series or movie: Philip Barantini