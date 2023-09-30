Search icon

30th Sep 2023

Woman, 25, hits back at criticism for still living with parents

Charlie Herbert

Woman, 25, hits back at criticism for still living with parents

Many have reassured her that she is not alone in her scenario

A woman has hit back at criticism for still living with her parents at the age of 25.

Whilst some can’t wait to move out from the family home and forge their way in the world, it seems that this TikToker is more than happy enjoying home comforts with her parents.

Saby Hesri recently revealed to her 1.9 million TikTok followers that she still lives at home with her parents.

And the 25-year-old has since shared another video responding to someone who questioned her for still choosing to live at home despite being in her mid-twenties.

Justifying herself, she said: “I don’t pay rent, my mum makes amazing food every day, and I’ll never live with my parents again after I get married and move out – these are the only years I have!”

She went on to say that whilst sometimes she does feel like she’s “expiring in this house,” other times she feels like she’s “just a baby.”

@sabyhesri

Replying to @✨🌷Arriane🌷✨

♬ original sound – sabyhesri

Hesri also said that other factors in her life meant it was best for her to carry on living at home.

She explained that she is single and her job doesn’t require her to move, so she’s scared she would be “bored and lonely.”

Plenty of users took to the comments to reassure Hesri that she wasn’t alone.

One person wrote: “I’m 28, my sister’s 30 and we still live with our mummy, that’s to be expected in my culture though.”

Another commented: “Ok, I’m 28 and I still live with my parents! It’s literally the best thing.”

While a third said: “Girl, no explanation needed. Asian households are usually like that. I still live with my parents too, and I’m 27!!”

Others said Hesri shouldn’t feel pressured by anyone to move out and should only do so when she feels ready.

And some said moving out and living alone doesn’t always live up to expectations.

One person said they’d moved out after getting married but now live “4 hours away” from home and “miss being at my parents all the time.”

Another said: “People need to stop glorifying living alone. It’s not all that. It’s a privilege and blessing to have family and being in a home filled with love.”

