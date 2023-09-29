Couple spend year and a half on cruise because it’s cheaper than a retirement home

‘The wheels change over but we stay on board.’

Many of us spend our entire lives looking forward to the day when we’re exhausted and wrinkled enough to finally retire.

But while retirement may sound like a dream to many, the reality is that a lot of people simply can’t do all of the things they wanted to do when they reach retirement age.

Others are even bombarded just to fork out enough money to stay in a retirement home.

Marty and Jess fall into the latter bracket.

This pair of happy pensioners have been enjoyed cruises for decades and when they retired they realised that they could travel the world on cruises for cheaper than the cost of a retirement home.

Back in June 2022, Marty and jess boarded the Coral Princess ship and more than a year on, they’re still on board.

Talking on A Current Affair, Marty explained: “We’re on board longer than anybody else.

“The wheels change over but we stay on board.”

Jess added: “We welcome the different captains on board.”

Even the ship’s manager, Ren van Rooyen has been on deck for less time than the pair.

Van Rooyer said: “We always make a joke that I go away and I come back and it’s like coming to see my family – my mum and dad again – they’re like my second mum and dad on board.”

While on board the couple make full use of the huge buffet spread and housekeeping with all of their meals included in the price.

Now the couple are looking at booking another cruise when they disembark the Coral Princess in eight months.

Marty commented: “We don’t know how to wash up anymore, we don’t know how to make a bed, because we haven’t done it for so long. So now we have to stay on board just to stay alive!”

A pirates life for me.

Related links: