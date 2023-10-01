Search icon

lifestyle

01st Oct 2023

Robert Irwin and girlfriend Rorie Buckey look smitten on holiday

Callum Boyle

Robert Irwin

Irwin became official with Buckey in August

Robert Irwin’s girlfriend, Rorie Buckey, has posted a series of photos from the couple’s romantic holiday.

Steve Irwin’s son Robert and Heath Ledger’s niece Rorie Buckey confirmed they were dating back in August and have recently taken a trip to Tasmania for a well-deserved holiday.

Posting to Instagram, Buckey captioned the post: “Tasmania!” alongside a series of photos with her and Robert posing by cherry blossom trees in a park.

They could both be seen smiling and underneath the post, Robert commented: “Amazing trip!”

The 19-year-old’s mother, Terri, also commented: “Such a beautiful couple in my favourite place on Earth!”

When the two announced they were official it seemed that along with the well wishes though, it seemed that many were left broken hearted that Robert was now in a relationship. 

“Siri, play That Should Be Me by Justin Bieber,” one joked.

“Gday Rob, the niece is crying thanks mate—anyway, cob ooroo,” another user wrote.

And someone else said the 19-year-old’s hard-launch of his relationship with Rorie was “a weird way to propose to me.”

It’s safe to say though that everyone (even the slightly heartbroken ones) can’t help but feel a lot of happiness and joy for the Aussie teens.

Related links:

Topics:

Robert Irwin,rorie buckey

RELATED ARTICLES

Steve Irwin’s son Robert confirms he’s in a relationship with Heath Ledger’s niece Rorie Buckey

Heath Ledger

Steve Irwin’s son Robert confirms he’s in a relationship with Heath Ledger’s niece Rorie Buckey

By Charlie Herbert

Steve Irwin’s son Robert makes red carpet debut with Heath Ledger’s niece Rorie Buckey

celebrity news

Steve Irwin’s son Robert makes red carpet debut with Heath Ledger’s niece Rorie Buckey

By Charlie Herbert

Steve Irwin’s son appeared on a US talk show and he’s exactly like his father

Jimmy Fallon

Steve Irwin’s son appeared on a US talk show and he’s exactly like his father

By Wil Jones

MORE FROM JOE

Popular US fast-food chain Chick-fil-A set to open restaurants in the UK

America

Popular US fast-food chain Chick-fil-A set to open restaurants in the UK

By Steve Hopkins

People are getting ‘Barbie botox’ for a ‘longer, more doll-like neck’ following success of movie

People are getting ‘Barbie botox’ for a ‘longer, more doll-like neck’ following success of movie

By Ellen Fitzpatrick

Terrifying moment performer’s face catches fire during fire-breathing stunt

Terrifying moment performer’s face catches fire during fire-breathing stunt

By JOE

Brit discovers huge spider in their home but refuses to let it be killed

arachnids

Brit discovers huge spider in their home but refuses to let it be killed

By Steve Hopkins

OnlyFans owner paid himself $1.3m a day last year

Life

OnlyFans owner paid himself $1.3m a day last year

By Callum Boyle

British family raises £3,000 to fly ‘adorable’ blind stray puppy to the UK from Mauritius

adoption

British family raises £3,000 to fly ‘adorable’ blind stray puppy to the UK from Mauritius

By JOE

Limited edition Celebrations tub has launched and there’s only one flavour

Celebrations

Limited edition Celebrations tub has launched and there’s only one flavour

By Callum Boyle

Premier League replace VAR officials from Spurs vs Liverpool for upcoming games

Football

Premier League replace VAR officials from Spurs vs Liverpool for upcoming games

By Callum Boyle

Map of Earth’s missing continent has been published

Earth

Map of Earth’s missing continent has been published

By Callum Boyle

Classy Jurgen Klopp accepts VAR mistake

Football

Classy Jurgen Klopp accepts VAR mistake

By Callum Boyle

Chelsea plan to sign two elite strikers in January

Arsenal

Chelsea plan to sign two elite strikers in January

By Callum Boyle

Apple cars will be available soon and will have special features linked to iPhones

Apple

Apple cars will be available soon and will have special features linked to iPhones

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

25 of the funniest tweets from February

Social Media

25 of the funniest tweets from February

By Ciara Knight

Jurgen Klopp confirms Roberto Firmino injury as Daniel Sturridge steps in

Football

Jurgen Klopp confirms Roberto Firmino injury as Daniel Sturridge steps in

By Reuben Pinder

This Jürgen Klopp costume shows how popular the Liverpool boss has become

Halloween

This Jürgen Klopp costume shows how popular the Liverpool boss has become

By Tom Victor

Congress announce new investigation into Donald Trump over potential abuses of power

Donald Trump

Congress announce new investigation into Donald Trump over potential abuses of power

By Kyle Picknell

11 Oscar winning films on Netflix that you really should see

Movies

11 Oscar winning films on Netflix that you really should see

By Paul Moore

Argentinian Bolton fans travel 7,000 miles to watch team win at Wembley

Bolton Wanderers

Argentinian Bolton fans travel 7,000 miles to watch team win at Wembley

By Charlie Herbert

Load more stories