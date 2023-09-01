Steve Irwin’s son Robert confirms he’s in a relationship with Heath Ledger’s niece Rorie Buckey

The Aussie teens have made it official!

Steve Irwin’s son Robert and Heath Ledger’s niece Rorie Buckey have confirmed they are dating, leaving the internet in bits over the new couple.

The pair made their relationship official earlier this week in a couple of posts on Instagram.

Fans had first got excited about a possible relationship between the 19-year-olds when they walked the red carpet together at the Australian premiere of Mission: Impossible—Dead Reckoning Part One earlier this summer.

And last Thursday (August 24), Robert, the son of the late Crocodile Hunter legend Steve Irwin, posted an adorable snap of himself and Rorie.

Captioned with emojis, the post has racked up more than 555,000 likes.

Rorie, the niece of late Joker actor Heath Ledger, then made the picture her profile picture, before posting her own photo with Robert.

Many took to the comments to express their joy at the Aussie couple.

One person commented: “So wholesome!”

Another said: “Aww so cute together!”

“All the happiness in the world to you two,” a third penned.

Meanwhile, Robert’s older sister Bindi commented: “Love you both!”

It seemed that along with the well wishes though, it seemed that many were left broken hearted that Robert was now in a relationship.

“Siri, play That Should Be Me by Justin Bieber,” one joked.

“Gday Rob, the niece is crying thanks mate—anyway, cob ooroo,” another user wrote.

And someone else said the 19-year-old’s hard-launch of his relationship with Rorie was “a weird way to propose to me.”

It’s safe to say though that everyone (even the slightly heartbroken ones) can’t help but feel a lot of happiness and joy for the Aussie teens.

Robert’s dad passed away in September 2006 during filming in the Great Barrier Reef when he was stung in the chest by a short-tail stingray.

His death sent shockwaves around the world, and he left behind his wife Terri, along with his, who was three-years-old at the time, and his daughter Bindi, who was eight.

As he’s grown up, Robert has followed in his father’s footsteps, and has amassed millions of followers around the world for his dangerous exploits, conservation efforts, and close relationship with wild animals.

Rorie is the daughter of Kate Ledger, the older sister of the actor Heath Ledger. He died in January 2008 at the age of just 28 following an accidental overdose of medications.

Following his death, he posthumously won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his performance as the Joker in The Dark Knight.

