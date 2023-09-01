Search icon

News

01st Sep 2023

Steve Irwin’s son Robert confirms he’s in a relationship with Heath Ledger’s niece Rorie Buckey

Charlie Herbert

Steve Irwin's son Robert confirms he's dating Heath Ledger's niece Rorie Buckey

The Aussie teens have made it official!

Steve Irwin’s son Robert and Heath Ledger’s niece Rorie Buckey have confirmed they are dating, leaving the internet in bits over the new couple.

The pair made their relationship official earlier this week in a couple of posts on Instagram.

Fans had first got excited about a possible relationship between the 19-year-olds when they walked the red carpet together at the Australian premiere of Mission: Impossible—Dead Reckoning Part One earlier this summer.

And last Thursday (August 24), Robert, the son of the late Crocodile Hunter legend Steve Irwin, posted an adorable snap of himself and Rorie.

Captioned with emojis, the post has racked up more than 555,000 likes.

(Instagram/robertirwinphotography)

Rorie, the niece of late Joker actor Heath Ledger, then made the picture her profile picture, before posting her own photo with Robert.

Many took to the comments to express their joy at the Aussie couple.

One person commented: “So wholesome!”

Another said: “Aww so cute together!”

“All the happiness in the world to you two,” a third penned.

Meanwhile, Robert’s older sister Bindi commented: “Love you both!”

(Instagram/roriebuckey)
(Instagram/roriebuckey)

It seemed that along with the well wishes though, it seemed that many were left broken hearted that Robert was now in a relationship.

“Siri, play That Should Be Me by Justin Bieber,” one joked.

“Gday Rob, the niece is crying thanks mate—anyway, cob ooroo,” another user wrote.

And someone else said the 19-year-old’s hard-launch of his relationship with Rorie was “a weird way to propose to me.”

It’s safe to say though that everyone (even the slightly heartbroken ones) can’t help but feel a lot of happiness and joy for the Aussie teens.

Robert’s dad passed away in September 2006 during filming in the Great Barrier Reef when he was stung in the chest by a short-tail stingray.

His death sent shockwaves around the world, and he left behind his wife Terri, along with his, who was three-years-old at the time, and his daughter Bindi, who was eight.

As he’s grown up, Robert has followed in his father’s footsteps, and has amassed millions of followers around the world for his dangerous exploits, conservation efforts, and close relationship with wild animals.

Rorie is the daughter of Kate Ledger, the older sister of the actor Heath Ledger. He died in January 2008 at the age of just 28 following an accidental overdose of medications.

Following his death, he posthumously won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his performance as the Joker in The Dark Knight.

Related links:

Heath Ledger’s haunting Joker diary proves he was one of most committed actors of his generation

Aussies call for Steve Irwin’s face to be put on money instead of King Charles III

Topics:

Heath Ledger,Robert Irwin,rorie buckey,Steve Irwin

RELATED ARTICLES

Here’s how they did the infamous Joker pencil trick in The Dark Knight

Film

Here’s how they did the infamous Joker pencil trick in The Dark Knight

By JOE

15 years on, Heath Ledger’s Joker performance remains one of the best of all time

Batman

15 years on, Heath Ledger’s Joker performance remains one of the best of all time

By Carl Kinsella

Steve Irwin’s son Robert makes red carpet debut with Heath Ledger’s niece Rorie Buckey

celebrity news

Steve Irwin’s son Robert makes red carpet debut with Heath Ledger’s niece Rorie Buckey

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

People are shocked that Ariana Grande is dating the live action SpongeBob SquarePants

People are shocked that Ariana Grande is dating the live action SpongeBob SquarePants

By Callum Boyle

‘Vibrating’ plane makes emergency landing after engine cover gets torn off

Airplane

‘Vibrating’ plane makes emergency landing after engine cover gets torn off

By Jack Peat

Bill Murray ‘accused of inappropriate behaviour’ as production on Being Mortal film suspended

Being Mortal

Bill Murray ‘accused of inappropriate behaviour’ as production on Being Mortal film suspended

By Danny Jones

Read in full: No 10 publish Lord Geidt’s explosive resignation letter

Boris Johnson

Read in full: No 10 publish Lord Geidt’s explosive resignation letter

By Ava Evans

Expert spills the beans on the best time for your morning cup of coffee

Coffee

Expert spills the beans on the best time for your morning cup of coffee

By JOE

Dramatic CCTV footage appears to show CeeLo Green collapse as ‘Samsung phone explodes’ by his ear

CeeLo Green

Dramatic CCTV footage appears to show CeeLo Green collapse as ‘Samsung phone explodes’ by his ear

By Nooruddean Choudry

Earth has been hit by an ‘impossible’ blast of light and now scientists have discussed why

Earth has been hit by an ‘impossible’ blast of light and now scientists have discussed why

By Joseph Loftus

Ikea has released the recipe for its iconic meatballs

Food

Ikea has released the recipe for its iconic meatballs

By Charlie Herbert

Blink 182 postpone gigs due to urgent family matter

Blink 182 postpone gigs due to urgent family matter

By Stephen Porzio

2022’s best film is finally available to stream at home

Films

2022’s best film is finally available to stream at home

By Tom Todhunter

Robin Williams wanted to play Hagrid in the Harry Potter movies

Film

Robin Williams wanted to play Hagrid in the Harry Potter movies

By Charlie Herbert

Robin Williams’ misdiagnosis was only discovered in his autopsy

Robin Williams’ misdiagnosis was only discovered in his autopsy

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Tonight’s Graham Norton Show line-up justifies a night in on the couch

The Graham Norton Show

Tonight’s Graham Norton Show line-up justifies a night in on the couch

By JOE

FIFA 19 will let you do Jesse Lingard’s Milly Rock goal celebration

Fifa 19

FIFA 19 will let you do Jesse Lingard’s Milly Rock goal celebration

By Wayne Farry

Bradford vs Bristol Rovers match suspended after drone flies over Valley Parade

Bradford City

Bradford vs Bristol Rovers match suspended after drone flies over Valley Parade

By Rob Burnett

Seamus Coleman text message to Shane Long after horror leg break is a measure of the man

Republic of Ireland

Seamus Coleman text message to Shane Long after horror leg break is a measure of the man

By Patrick McCarry

David Haye announces return date with Tony Bellew rematch possibly on the cards

Boxing

David Haye announces return date with Tony Bellew rematch possibly on the cards

By Darragh Murphy

Ed Sheeran responds to those who criticised aspects of his live show at Glastonbury

Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran responds to those who criticised aspects of his live show at Glastonbury

By Conor Heneghan

Load more stories