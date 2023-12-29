Search icon

29th Dec 2023

Woman shares three ‘savage things’ she tells men to make them ‘obsessed’ with her

Charlie Herbert

She uses these three sentences to ‘get under his skin’

A woman has shared the three ‘savage’ sentences she tells men on dates to make them ‘obsessed’ with her.

The world of dating is a minefield, and it can be tricky to stand out from the crowd. So, it’s important you make a good first impression on a date.

Most of us would try to leave a good first impression, but one woman on TikTok has shared three slightly cryptic observations she makes to men that mean they can’t stop thinking about her.

Courtney Shields shared the three lines in a video, hoping to offer some advice to her female followers.

In the video she describes these as “things to say to a guy to flirt and get under his skin at the same time.”

Her first piece of advice applied to women dating an athletic man, or at least someone who looks like they care a bit about their body and play some sport.

She said the line to use was to tell the man that they look “like a big pickleball guy.”

Pickleball isn’t a hugely popular sport over here in the UK but is big in the US and basically a mini version of tennis played with a paddle and a bigger ball.

Courtney explained that the activity is “just so basic right now and everyone does it”, and would make the man wonder what about him gives off pickleball vibes.

The second line to use is for someone who you think “is a player.”

@courtney.shields

What do you need a one liner for?? Ps. Caution: must be delivered with proper dose of confidence & a smile

♬ original sound – Courtney Shields

After you’ve spoken to him for a couple of hours or so, the woman should tell him “this is going to be hard for you” and when he asks what, you say: “Not getting what you want.”

Crucially, you then need to hold firm and not give him what he wants.

And the final dig to take at a man is reserved for those who are “at least six feet tall.”

According to Courtney, what a woman should do here is say: “I remember you being a little taller.”

These three lines are designed by Courtney to drive the man “crazy” as he tries to work out what you meant with each of them.

Then, when he’s completely “obsessed”, you can probably start thinking about talking to him like an actual human being and having a normal conversation.

