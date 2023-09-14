Search icon

14th Sep 2023

Twitch streamer attacked by kangaroo after trying to pet it on live stream

Joseph Loftus

‘Ow! My God! He f**king hurt me!’

Footage has emerged showing the moment a Twitch streamer got attacked by a kangaroo live on air when she tried petting it on a stream.

The streamer, who goes by the name of Justketh, is obviously quite alien to kangaroos – because if there’s one thing you’re really not supposed to do with the legends of Australian wildlife, it’s to try and pet them.

Why? Because not only will they use their absolutely insane strength to try and take you down, they’ll also claw at you with their razor sharp nails.

But hey, Justketh didn’t know that and so rather innocently went to give them a pet.

While crouching down in front of the animals, one of them got violent.

Justketh said: “Ow! My God! He f**king hurt me! I said be nice… He f**king punched me!”

Turning to the other kangaroos, she said: “I said be nice, people. I’m your friend!” but then their old pal rushed back over to land another punch, leaving Justketh cowering on the floor with a wounded smile.

Commenting on X, one person wrote: “BRO WAS SO READY TO FIGHT LMFAOOOOOOO.” Another said: “Mike Tyson should be proud.”

A third wrote: “That’s what kangaroos do, did she not expect that lol.”

It certainly hasn’t been the best year for Justketh who earlier on went viral for another terrible reason when she was chased by an angry man after refusing to sit with him by a pool.

In the stream, Justketh was chatting to the camera, before catching the eye of the man, who was sitting on the other side of the pool.

She explained that the man told her to come and sit with him before he nodded at his crotch.

She said: “He did this gesture, like with his d**k or something.”

Justketh says she told the man where to go before he got aggressive with her and began chasing her.

There’s a lot of weird people on this planet.

