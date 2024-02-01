Short men need extra £118k to be as desirable as tall men, study shows

Anybody got a spare £118k? Asking for a friend

A study has revealed that the short kings among us require a lot more money to be as desirable as our taller companions.

The research, conducted in 2006, revealed that a man who is 5’6 would need an extra £118k to be as desirable as a man who is 6′ and makes considerably less.

For those of you shorter than 5’6 it’s even worse as the smaller you are, the more money you need to be considered attractive.

Interestingly, the study also states that men are far more hesitant to date women who are taller than them.

One of the most shocking parts of the study however is that one of the biggest differences is ethnicity.

African American men and Hispanic and Asian men would have to earn significantly more if they were to be desirable to a white woman.

The study says: “Maybe the most striking numbers are with regard to income-ethnicity trade-offs. For equal success with a white woman, an African-American man needs to earn $154,000 [£112,000] more than a white man.

“Hispanic men need an additional $77,000 [£56,000], and Asian men need an additional $247,000 [£180,000] in annual income.”

Now that doesn’t seem right or fair at all.

Before we all get too irate about those damning stats, the study also showed women can’t compensate for their ethnicity with a higher income.

Either way the study makes for truly remarkable reading but should you read it, make sure to grab a cup of tea before you do because it is very long and very detailed.

