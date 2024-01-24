Search icon

24th Jan 2024

‘Majority of women’ find it a turn off if their partner listens to Joe Rogan, study finds

Men were less inclined to be put off by the podcast

Women are reportedly “turned off” by potential partners if they listen to Joe Rogan’s podcast, a study has found.

Despite the former TV presenter and comedian’s podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, being one of the most popular in the UK and US (it has almost 15m subscribers and 11m people listen to each episode) people recently spoken to by Change Research found it a walking “red flag.”

Change conducted a study analysing the political leanings, dating preferences and more for a pool of 1,033 people.Those surveyed were all between the ages of 18 and 34 and were quizzed on whether they considered various behaviours to be a green, beige or red flag in a partner.

Fifty three per cent of women said that their partner refusing to see Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie was a turn-off, while 64 per cent of men said that “identifying as a communist” would be an instant red flag.

Women also took issue with Rogan, with 55 per cent saying that listening to his podcast was a turn-off. Only 35 per cent of men agreed.

According to UnHerd, 72 per cent of Rogan’s fans are men, 46 per cent are aged 18-34 and the majority are white (64 per cent).

Rogan is often on the controversial side of popular opinion.

During the covid pandemic he was accused of spreading false claims about the virus, vaccines and treatments which led to a campaign to have him cancelled. That unearthed multiple examples of him using the N-word during podcasts, for which he later apologised.

But, last year, Rogan made headlines when he came to the defence of the Barbie movie, when other right-leaning commentators were setting dolls on fire.

