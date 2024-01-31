Search icon

31st Jan 2024

Footballer’s wife divides people after praising daughter for ‘punching bully’

Charlie Herbert

She’s said her daughter’s actions made her a ‘proud mum’

The wife of a former Premier League footballer has caused debate after praising her daughter for punching a girl who had “bullied” her.

Bianca Austin, married to former Southampton and QPR striker Charlie Austin, told of her pride after her 16-year-old struck the girl following weeks of being called names.

In a tweet, Bianca wrote: “After weeks of being bullied by the same girl, numerous phone calls to the school and nothing changing, today when being called names my daughter finally punched the bully in the face. Proud mum.”

She added two clapping emojis to the tweet as she supported her daughter, who is studying for her GCSEs.

This sparked much debate among her followers and the thousands of others who saw the tweet, with many backing the mother and her daughter.

One wrote back: “Good on her, she did exactly what was needed to be done. Shame on the school though for not sorting the bullying out when you first called them.”

Another said: “I’m generally a pacifist but the best bit of advice I was ever given was that you don’t let bullies get away with it.

“Ignoring it didn’t work; ignoring a fire doesn’t put it out. If you are bullied, fight. If you see someone being bullied, fight for them.”

But not everyone agreed, with one person responding: “Your daughter should not be hitting anyone, ever. I get that bullying is awful and harmful but when I said your daughter’s actions would make things worse, you can now see where I was going.

“Bullying someone ‘back’ by hitting is also bullying.”

Bianca is married to footballer Charlie Austin, pictured here playing for QPR (Getty)

Bianca replied: “I’d be interested to hear how you’d suggest a resolution to the bullying, Michelle.

“School couldn’t stop it, it was wrecking her mental health and affecting her GCSE studies, what is the right course of action here?! Also she didn’t ‘bully’ back.

“Bullying is repeated behaviour intended to hurt someone emotionally and physically. She has no intent of malice, all she wants is to be left alone to quietly enjoy school!”

The next day, she tweeted that her daughter had been given “2 days in-school exclusion,” whereas the “other child has gone to class because she was ‘only’ verbally abusive.”

“No wonder bullying is never stopped in schools… head high Mallayla,” she added.

The National Bullying Helpline says if parents and carers do not think teachers are taking satisfactory action in regards to any bullying their child is experiencing, they should contact their local authority to remind it that it has a ‘statutory duty’ to ensure all children in schools are safe at all times.

Topics:

Bully,Charlie Austin,School

