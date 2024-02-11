Bride-to-be cancels wedding and ends relationship after ‘friends’ refused to pay £1k each to attend

She even blamed the guests for the breakdown in her relationship

A bride-to-be has blamed her guests for the reason behind her split from her partner after being forced to cancel her “fairytale” wedding as guests wouldn’t pay over £1,000 each to attend.

The Canadian bride, who goes by the name of Susan, was set to marry her childhood in a rather expensive wedding worth over £36,000.

But four days before the big day they decided to call off the wedding as they were unable to pay the hefty cost.

It led to Susan posting on Facebook to criticise her friends and family for the reason why she felt she could no longer continue her relationship.

A dramatic and lengthy post said: “Dear friends, it comes with great sadness that I am announcing the cancellation of the wedding. I apologise for cancelling only four days beforehand.

“Unfortunately, [fiance] and I have broken up due to some recent and irreparable problems. We have decided to end our relationship and not go forth with any future proceedings.

“I specifically, I mean specifically asked for cash gifts. How could we have our wedding that we dreamed of without proper funding.

“We’d sacrificed so much and only asked each guest for around $1,500. We talked to a few people who even promised us more to make our dream come true.

“My maid of honor pledged $5,000 along with her planning services. We tearfully thanked and accepted. My ex’s family offered to contribute $3,000.

“So our request for $1,500 for all other guests was not f***ing out of the ordinary. Like, we made it clear. If you couldn’t contribute, you weren’t invited to our exclusive wedding. It’s a once and a lifetime party [sic].”

She then revealed why they wanted to spend so much on a wedding.

“Since our love was like a fairytale, we wanted an extravagant blow out wedding… A local psychic told us to go with the most expensive option, and we thought why the hell not?” she continued.

“We just needed a little push. Our dream wedding amounted to $60,000… All we asked was for a little help from our friends and family to make it happen.”

Only eight of the guests ended up paying.

Trying to find another solution, her then-fiance suggested getting an elopement in Vegas to cut down on costs.

“I laughed in his face, but he was dead serious. He wanted those cheap, filthy, w**** like Vegas weddings. I mean WHAT the f***?? Was he out of his mind?” she added.

“My ex left the room and didn’t apologise for his horrid suggestion. I then called my maid of honor and cried my eyes out. Instead of sympathy, I was told that I was asking for way too much and I should stick to the budget.

“How could someone who offered me thousands of dollars then deny me my promised money and then tell me to shift down my budget? She knows my f***ing dream was a blowout wedding.

“I just wanted to be a Kardashian for a day and then live my life like normal. I called her a filthy f***ing poor excuse of a friend, and hung up.”

After continuing to rant away, her friends understandably showed no sympathy and instead called her out for her behaviour.

