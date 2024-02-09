Man finds wife after talking to 5,000 women on Tinder using AI

1984, 2024

Well, what can we say about this? This is just so 2024 it’s absolutely ridiculous.

Now we all know that dating apps can be an absolute nuisance from time to time. You match, you get chatting for a few days or a few weeks, you get the Instagram, and then all dissolves into a silent what could’ve been.

However one man in Russia didn’t have the patience for this kind of palaver and so instead instructed a sophisticated AI bot to do all the dirty work for him, ultimately finding his wife.

The man, Moscow’s very own, Aleksandr Zhadan, programmed OpenAI’s GPT large language models to talk to over 5,000 women on his behalf.

Zhadan went as far as to have it schedule IRL dates with matches and filter out profiles that showed women posing with alcohol, as Gizmodo reports.

Back in 2022, the bot matched with a woman named Karina who was unaware she was talking to an AI bot for several months (SEVERAL MONTHS?!).

According to the intial report, Zhadan later took over from the bot and kept talking to Karina and when he eventually confessed she wasn’t angry but just shocked.

Amazingly, it wasn’t even Zhadan’s idea to get married, but the bots.

He said: “Karina said she wanted to go to a wedding, but ChatGPT thought she’d prefer attending her own. I took the advice and she said yes.”

Karina explained that she doesn’t blame Zhadan’s idea for finding love, saying: “He spent a lot of time personalizing these prompts so, for me, it’s okay when used in a rational way.

“I think the most important thing is our real-life connection, which is great.”

Well, love finds a way I suppose.

