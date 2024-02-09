Search icon

09th Feb 2024

Bride asks guests to pay per slice of cake eaten at wedding

This is just… wow.

Attending any wedding is always great fun, and let’s be honest, knowing the food and drink is paid for always makes it a whole lot better.

Well for this wedding, things weren’t exactly as we’d expect as a guest at someone’s big day as the bride and groom decided to charge their loved ones for pieces of their wedding cake.

Going through CCTV footage of their reception, the couple watched for guests that took an extra piece of cake and then asks them to fork out the £3.66 each slice cost.

Sharing the story on Reddit, one guest showed the WhatsApp message they received after going to the wedding, and while we don’t know how close they are to the couple, the screenshot told us all we needed to know.

It read: “Hey, so we were looking at the CCTV and saw that you had two pieces of the wedding cake –

“We announced that each guest must pay per slice and noticed that you only paid for the one.

“Can you please send the £3.66 asap.”

As you’d expect, Reddit users went crazy over this, with many people not believing what they were reading and giving the most hilarious comebacks the person should say or do.

While one suggested that they should pay it to them in pennies, another said: “Tell them to take you to small claims court.”

Everyone else in the comments seemed to just be in shock, with one user saying: “They reviewed the tape??? What the f**k.”

While another went with the more sarcastic route by saying: “No, honey, we can’t go down to the beach yet, we still have to watch the hours of cake footage and cross-reference each person’s appearance with the contents of the payment box and all the Square app receipts. Do you have the spreadsheet open?”

A third said: “It’s incredibly cheeky to ask guests to pay for the cake, let alone review footage and then bill guests after the fact for £3.66! How are they not embarrassed?”

Reddit,Wedding,Wedding cake,WhatsApp

