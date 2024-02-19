Search icon

19th Feb 2024

Salt Bae restaurant charging nearly £700 for steak cuts heating to save money

Charlie Herbert

salt bae restaurant

The restaurant has made cuts despite soaring sales

Salt Bae’s London restaurant, where you can get a steak for almost £700, has been cutting back on heating in order to save money.

Nusr-Et steakhouse was founded by the salt-sprinkling Turkish butcher and opened at the Park Tower hotel in Knightsbridge in 2021.

The eatery quickly achieved internet fame for its ludicrous prices – £680 wagyu striploin or £630 giant tomahawk steak – and of course its famous owner.

Despite poor reviews, the restaurant made a killing thanks to the deadly combo of stupid prices, internet hype and celebrity visits.

This week, the company has reported a huge rise in profits but this hasn’t stopped the restaurant taking measures to cut back on bills.

Salt Bae’s restaurant in London opened in 2021 (Getty)

The company’s pre-tax profits rose 44 per cent to almost £3.3m in 2022 as sales rocketed by almost 66 per cent to £13.6m in accounts filed this week at Companies House, the Guardian reports.

In its accounts though, the group said it had “sought to improve energy efficiency at an operational level.” This included measures such as “turning off central heating after closing or during peak hours when heating demand is lower” and turning off lights during closing hours.

They also said they had  tried limiting the operational hours of the system used to prevent draughts through doors, known as the “air curtain.”

The group added that it was “committed to operational efficiency”, pointing out that they had renovated the restaurant to include LED lights and “energy saving insulation.”

It’s not just in running costs where Nusr-Et has decided to make changes. The restaurant became famous for its gold-covered meats, in particular its £1,450 gold steak, but ditched the signature dish during the cost of living crisis.

There is now just one gold-covered item on the menu, the pistachio baklava which you can get for the bargain price of just £50.

