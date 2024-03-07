McDonald’s Creme Egg McFlurry returns from next week

McDonald’s fans, we have some fantastic news

The fast food outlet has issued a menu update that’s set to hit stores next week, and there’s one item in particular that fans will be chuffed to see make its return.

The beloved Halloumi Fries are set to make a comeback next week. Of course, these come as always with a Rich Tomato Sauce for all that good dipping action.

Also set to come back onto the roster is the McCrispy Deluxe.

However, the item that people are sure to have missed the most is the Cadbury Creme Egg McFlurry. It is set to make its return along with the rest of the Easter menu from next Wednesday, March 13.

But it’s not just an old favourite that’s coming back, as Maccies are also introducing a few new items for the Easter season.

They’re going hot cross bun mad with the launch of not just the Hot Cross Bun Pie, but also a Hot Cross Bun Latte.

Easter lovers will also be pleased to see the launch of the yummy-sounding Galaxy Truffle Bunny McFlurry.

However, it is evident that the biggest event from these launches will be the comeback of the Cadbury Creme Egg McFlurry.

“Counting down the days, hours and minutes until the creme egg mcflurry is back,” one person wrote online.

A second put: “Wheres the creme egg mcflurry already? I’m not mad, i’m disappointed. You’re not just letting mr down, you’re letting your country down. Take yourself outside and have a word with yourself.”

While a third said: “So ready for a creme egg mcflurry.”

For those who can’t wait to get their hands on the new items, there’s only a short while to wait.

The new menu will launch on next Wednesday, March 13.

