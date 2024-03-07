Search icon

Food

07th Mar 2024

McDonald’s Creme Egg McFlurry returns from next week

Nina McLaughlin

McDonald’s fans, we have some fantastic news

The fast food outlet has issued a menu update that’s set to hit stores next week, and there’s one item in particular that fans will be chuffed to see make its return.

The beloved Halloumi Fries are set to make a comeback next week. Of course, these come as always with a Rich Tomato Sauce for all that good dipping action.

Also set to come back onto the roster is the McCrispy Deluxe.

However, the item that people are sure to have missed the most is the Cadbury Creme Egg McFlurry. It is set to make its return along with the rest of the Easter menu from next Wednesday, March 13.

But it’s not just an old favourite that’s coming back, as Maccies are also introducing a few new items for the Easter season.

They’re going hot cross bun mad with the launch of not just the Hot Cross Bun Pie, but also a Hot Cross Bun Latte.

Easter lovers will also be pleased to see the launch of the yummy-sounding Galaxy Truffle Bunny McFlurry.

However, it is evident that the biggest event from these launches will be the comeback of the Cadbury Creme Egg McFlurry.

“Counting down the days, hours and minutes until the creme egg mcflurry is back,” one person wrote online.

A second put: “Wheres the creme egg mcflurry already? I’m not mad, i’m disappointed. You’re not just letting mr down, you’re letting your country down. Take yourself outside and have a word with yourself.”

While a third said: “So ready for a creme egg mcflurry.”

For those who can’t wait to get their hands on the new items, there’s only a short while to wait.

The new menu will launch on next Wednesday, March 13.

Related links:

Last McDonald’s burger sold in Iceland in 2009 still hasn’t got mould on it

Popeyes launch breakfast menu across UK that looks even better than McDonald’s

Man quits job at McDonald’s in middle of shift after being asked to clean

Topics:

Food,McDonalds

RELATED ARTICLES

The British public have voted for the most important part of a Full English

Bacon

The British public have voted for the most important part of a Full English

By JOE

McDonald’s menu update sees return of fan favourite from next week

Food

McDonald’s menu update sees return of fan favourite from next week

By JOE

Restaurant has best response to customer’s moan about being charged £8 for fish and chips

Fish and Chips

Restaurant has best response to customer’s moan about being charged £8 for fish and chips

By Jack Peat

MORE FROM JOE

Jelly Babies voted the UK’s favourite sweets

Food

Jelly Babies voted the UK’s favourite sweets

By Ryan Price

Heinz says you’ve been making beans on toast wrong your whole life

beans on toast

Heinz says you’ve been making beans on toast wrong your whole life

By JOE

Aldi launches Cadbury’s Creme Egg flavoured Baileys style drink

Aldi

Aldi launches Cadbury’s Creme Egg flavoured Baileys style drink

By Callum Boyle

Doctor issues warning over heating up food in plastic containers in the microwave

Health

Doctor issues warning over heating up food in plastic containers in the microwave

By Callum Boyle

McDonald’s slashes prices of two menu favourites for one day only

Fast Food

McDonald’s slashes prices of two menu favourites for one day only

By Charlie Herbert

Airfryer expert reveals how to get perfect chips every time

air fryer

Airfryer expert reveals how to get perfect chips every time

By Ryan Price

‘I refused to swap seats so a mum could sit with her toddler’

Angry

‘I refused to swap seats so a mum could sit with her toddler’

By Ryan Price

The 12/1 ‘dead cert’ accumulator for the Cheltenham festival

The 12/1 ‘dead cert’ accumulator for the Cheltenham festival

By Niall McIntyre

Emily Ratajkowski asks comedian to stop mimicking her photos

Emily Ratajkowski

Emily Ratajkowski asks comedian to stop mimicking her photos

By JOE

‘I’m mum-shamed over my kids’ breakfasts but at least they’re fed’

Breakfast

‘I’m mum-shamed over my kids’ breakfasts but at least they’re fed’

By Charlie Herbert

New Netflix action series called ‘French John Wick’ is flying up top 10

New Netflix action series called ‘French John Wick’ is flying up top 10

By Stephen Porzio

Airline to allow cats and dogs to fly in cabins alongside owners

Airline

Airline to allow cats and dogs to fly in cabins alongside owners

By Ryan Price

MORE FROM JOE

Parents warned of TikTok ‘chroming challenge’ as 11-year-old boy dies

Parents warned of TikTok ‘chroming challenge’ as 11-year-old boy dies

By JOE

Man finds inert nuclear missile in his garage

Cold War

Man finds inert nuclear missile in his garage

By Charlie Herbert

You can legally cancel your TV licence and get a £159 refund before next month’s price rise

Television

You can legally cancel your TV licence and get a £159 refund before next month’s price rise

By Charlie Herbert

Butlin’s launches all inclusive holidays with unlimited booze

Butlin’s launches all inclusive holidays with unlimited booze

By Nina McLaughlin

Warnings issued over rare snow phenomenon ahead of new Beast from the East

beast from the east

Warnings issued over rare snow phenomenon ahead of new Beast from the East

By Charlie Herbert

Zoe Ball shares ‘heartbreaking news’ as she steps back from radio show

BBC

Zoe Ball shares ‘heartbreaking news’ as she steps back from radio show

By Ryan Price

Load more stories