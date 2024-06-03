Search icon

Food

03rd Jun 2024

EU set to ban smokey bacon crisps including Frazzles

Nina McLaughlin

Frazzles fans will be fuming…

The European Union is set to introduce a ban on all smokey bacon flavour crisps.

For crisp connoisseurs, those will know that this includes not only a lot of BBQ flavours, but also the beloved Frazzle.

Back at the end of April, the EU’s 27 member states voted to approve a ban on the smokey snacks due to health fears.

This means that smokey flavoured crisps will be phased out over the next two years for EU member states.

Thanks to Brexit, the ban won’t include the UK, so us Brits can sleep well knowing that they’re not about to take Frazzles away from us.

The move to ban the crisps comes amid a European Commission report that states artificial smoke flavourings carry cancer risks due to the methods of extracting the flavour.

However, critics claim that the ban is not needed, and claim there is no evidence of the cancer risks.

Irtish food manufacturers the Kerry Group have warned that the move could cause “major economic harm,” with up to 40 percent of ham and bacon sold in Ireland reportedly being reliant upon the method.

Ex-Tory minister Kevin Foster spoke to The Sun about the move:  “At a time when war is returning to Europe and serious economic challenges face us all, it is hard to believe anyone would think this ham-fisted move is a sensible one. This will leave many scratching their heads.”

Related links:

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Ross Barkley secures Premier League move after Luton’s relegation

Ross Barkley secures Premier League move after Luton’s relegation

By JOE

Leicester aim dig at Enzo Maresca following Chelsea move

Chelsea

Leicester aim dig at Enzo Maresca following Chelsea move

By Callum Boyle

Nigel Farage announces that he will be standing in election to become an MP

Nigel Farage announces that he will be standing in election to become an MP

By Nina McLaughlin

MORE FROM JOE

Greggs set to launch ‘yard-long’ sausage roll this week

Greggs

Greggs set to launch ‘yard-long’ sausage roll this week

By Charlie Herbert

McDonalds launches major menu change today with brand new burger

Fast Food

McDonalds launches major menu change today with brand new burger

By JOE

McDonald’s announces massive Happy Meal shakeup with introduction of four new items

McDonald’s announces massive Happy Meal shakeup with introduction of four new items

By Nina McLaughlin

Greggs to launch Fish Finger Sandwich this week

fish finger sandwich

Greggs to launch Fish Finger Sandwich this week

By Charlie Herbert

McDonald’s set to launch meal deal where you can pick any three items at bargain price

Fast Food

McDonald’s set to launch meal deal where you can pick any three items at bargain price

By Ryan Price

McDonald’s announce brand new burger for summer menu

Big Mac

McDonald’s announce brand new burger for summer menu

By Ryan Price

Metz slam Saint-Etienne after smashing dressing room 

Metz slam Saint-Etienne after smashing dressing room 

By JOE

Restaurant takes legal action against diner over $3,000 waitress tip

restaurant

Restaurant takes legal action against diner over $3,000 waitress tip

By Charlie Herbert

Mum says she should be allowed to go through her kids phones because she pays for them

Family

Mum says she should be allowed to go through her kids phones because she pays for them

By Charlie Herbert

There’s an area in Germany where the price of rent hasn’t changed for 500 years

There’s an area in Germany where the price of rent hasn’t changed for 500 years

By Nina McLaughlin

Kevin McCloud’s advice for first-time buyers in the UK is ‘move to Germany’

Grand Designs

Kevin McCloud’s advice for first-time buyers in the UK is ‘move to Germany’

By Charlie Herbert

First Venom 3 trailer has been released

Tom Hardy

First Venom 3 trailer has been released

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Pep Guardiola set to break transfer rule to bring huge name to Man City this summer

Bayern Munich

Pep Guardiola set to break transfer rule to bring huge name to Man City this summer

By Callum Boyle

Groom shocks wedding by playing video of his bride cheating with her brother-in-law

infidelity

Groom shocks wedding by playing video of his bride cheating with her brother-in-law

By JOE

Netflix has just added an incredibly unsettling thriller movie

Netflix has just added an incredibly unsettling thriller movie

By Stephen Porzio

Aldi is hiring a crisp taster to be sent free bags of crisps to test

Aldi

Aldi is hiring a crisp taster to be sent free bags of crisps to test

By Charlie Herbert

Woman who was declared dead found alive 1,700 miles away from home

America

Woman who was declared dead found alive 1,700 miles away from home

By Charlie Herbert

Harry Maguire likely to miss Euros opener against Serbia

Harry Maguire likely to miss Euros opener against Serbia

By JOE

Load more stories