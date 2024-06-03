Aldi is hiring a crisp taster to be sent free bags of crisps to test

Calling all crisp connoisseurs

Aldi has announced it is looking to hire an official crisp taster who will get free bags of crisps sent to their door.

The popular discount supermarket chain recently announced the exciting opportunity for snack enthusiasts, and have inviteed crisp connoisseurs to apply for the position.

Their primary responsibility will be to taste and review a variety of Aldi’s current and brand-new crisp flavours, before then providing feedback to help shape future snack offerings.

The job description reads: “Attention savoury snackers, Aldi has just launched applications for the UK’s most spud-tacular job.

“We’re looking for one very lucky snack connoisseur to take on the role of a lifetime and become our official Crisp Taster.

“Taste a selection of our current and brand-new crisp flavours for FREE and tell us what you think to help us decide on products in our range! It doesn’t get much easier (or tastier) than that.”

Wannabe crisp tasters can apply by sending a minute-long application video including your name, age and where you’re from, along with your favourite Aldi crisps, why you should be the Crisp Taster and what your social media handles are.

You’ve got just under two weeks to apply, with the deadline for entries on June 16.

If you’re successful, you’ll then need to be available to taste the crisps at home between 17th June and 1st July. I’m sure you can find the time in your busy summer schedules for that.

You can find out more about the role and apply by clicking here.

