Search icon

News

03rd Jun 2024

Aldi is hiring a crisp taster to be sent free bags of crisps to test

Charlie Herbert

aldi crisp taster

Calling all crisp connoisseurs

Aldi has announced it is looking to hire an official crisp taster who will get free bags of crisps sent to their door.

The popular discount supermarket chain recently announced the exciting opportunity for snack enthusiasts, and have inviteed crisp connoisseurs to apply for the position.

Their primary responsibility will be to taste and review a variety of Aldi’s current and brand-new crisp flavours, before then providing feedback to help shape future snack offerings.

The job description reads: “Attention savoury snackers, Aldi has just launched applications for the UK’s most spud-tacular job.

“We’re looking for one very lucky snack connoisseur to take on the role of a lifetime and become our official Crisp Taster.

“Taste a selection of our current and brand-new crisp flavours for FREE and tell us what you think to help us decide on products in our range! It doesn’t get much easier (or tastier) than that.”

Wannabe crisp tasters can apply by sending a minute-long application video including your name, age and where you’re from, along with your favourite Aldi crisps, why you should be the Crisp Taster and what your social media handles are.

You’ve got just under two weeks to apply, with the deadline for entries on June 16.

If you’re successful, you’ll then need to be available to taste the crisps at home between 17th June and 1st July. I’m sure you can find the time in your busy summer schedules for that.

You can find out more about the role and apply by clicking here.

Related links:

Greggs set to launch ‘yard-long’ sausage roll this week

McDonalds launches major menu change today with brand new burger

People left sickened after learning how vegan sausages are produced

WATCH: We Asked Scots If They’re Proud To Be British

Topics:

Aldi,Crisps,Food

RELATED ARTICLES

McDonald’s set to launch meal deal where you can pick any three items at bargain price

Fast Food

McDonald’s set to launch meal deal where you can pick any three items at bargain price

By Ryan Price

McDonald’s announce brand new burger for summer menu

Big Mac

McDonald’s announce brand new burger for summer menu

By Ryan Price

Aldi’s garlic bread crisps are returning to stores

Aldi

Aldi’s garlic bread crisps are returning to stores

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

Metz slam Saint-Etienne after smashing dressing room 

Metz slam Saint-Etienne after smashing dressing room 

By JOE

Restaurant takes legal action against diner over $3,000 waitress tip

restaurant

Restaurant takes legal action against diner over $3,000 waitress tip

By Charlie Herbert

There’s an area in Germany where the price of rent hasn’t changed for 500 years

There’s an area in Germany where the price of rent hasn’t changed for 500 years

By Nina McLaughlin

Kevin McCloud’s advice for first-time buyers in the UK is ‘move to Germany’

Grand Designs

Kevin McCloud’s advice for first-time buyers in the UK is ‘move to Germany’

By Charlie Herbert

Groom shocks wedding by playing video of his bride cheating with her brother-in-law

infidelity

Groom shocks wedding by playing video of his bride cheating with her brother-in-law

By JOE

Woman who was declared dead found alive 1,700 miles away from home

America

Woman who was declared dead found alive 1,700 miles away from home

By Charlie Herbert

Metz slam Saint-Etienne after smashing dressing room 

Metz slam Saint-Etienne after smashing dressing room 

By JOE

Restaurant takes legal action against diner over $3,000 waitress tip

restaurant

Restaurant takes legal action against diner over $3,000 waitress tip

By Charlie Herbert

Mum says she should be allowed to go through her kids phones because she pays for them

Family

Mum says she should be allowed to go through her kids phones because she pays for them

By Charlie Herbert

There’s an area in Germany where the price of rent hasn’t changed for 500 years

There’s an area in Germany where the price of rent hasn’t changed for 500 years

By Nina McLaughlin

Kevin McCloud’s advice for first-time buyers in the UK is ‘move to Germany’

Grand Designs

Kevin McCloud’s advice for first-time buyers in the UK is ‘move to Germany’

By Charlie Herbert

First Venom 3 trailer has been released

Tom Hardy

First Venom 3 trailer has been released

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Pep Guardiola set to break transfer rule to bring huge name to Man City this summer

Bayern Munich

Pep Guardiola set to break transfer rule to bring huge name to Man City this summer

By Callum Boyle

Groom shocks wedding by playing video of his bride cheating with her brother-in-law

infidelity

Groom shocks wedding by playing video of his bride cheating with her brother-in-law

By JOE

Netflix has just added an incredibly unsettling thriller movie

Netflix has just added an incredibly unsettling thriller movie

By Stephen Porzio

Woman who was declared dead found alive 1,700 miles away from home

America

Woman who was declared dead found alive 1,700 miles away from home

By Charlie Herbert

Harry Maguire likely to miss Euros opener against Serbia

Harry Maguire likely to miss Euros opener against Serbia

By JOE

Abba members receive prestigious Swedish knighthoods

Abba members receive prestigious Swedish knighthoods

By Nina McLaughlin

Load more stories