01st May 2025

Subway hilariously trolls IKEA on opening day of its new flagship store on Oxford Street 

JOE

‘You may have the bigger store… but we have the bigger balls!’

Subway has poked fun at its new neighbour on Oxford Street after Swedish furniture giant IKEA moved into one of the busiest shopping districts in London to much fanfare. 

Crowds gathered outside the grade II-listed former Topshop building early on Thursday morning (1/5) ahead of a ribbon-cutting ceremony in front of IKEA workers, the Ambassador of Sweden and Mayor of London, Sir Sadiq Khan. 

The shopping experience has been designed for people living ‘in the city’, with services focused on urban living – from flexible interiors to expert planning advice.

It will also house a 130-seat Swedish Deli serving IKEA’s signature Scandi-inspired dishes such as salmon fillets, hot dogs and, of course, their famous meatballs. 

Never one to miss an opportunity, Subway on Oxford Street has brilliantly trolled its new Swedish neighbour by dishing out free ‘Meatbäll Marinara Subs’ on the day of the opening. 

Hungry homeware shoppers were treated to a free 6” Sub while tongue-in-cheek IKEA-inspired instructions were put up demonstrating how Subway’s famous Meatbäll Marinara is constructed.

Data has also been released proving which of the two corporate heavyweights has ‘the bigger balls’. 

One portion of IKEA meatballs (4 meatballs) weighs 64g, which comes in at 16g per meatball. Comparatively, one Subway meatball weighs 18.0g, which is 2g more.

So while IKEA may have the bigger store, Subway has the bigger balls!

Kirstey Elston, EMEA Brand and UK&I Marketing Director at Subway, said: “Since we’re both experts in the meatball game, we couldn’t resist getting involved in the excitement surrounding IKEA landing in the heart of London. 

“What better way to welcome our new neighbours to Oxford Street, while also reminding hungry shoppers who the true meatball masters are!”

IKEA,Meatballs,Subway

