21st Jan 2024

Walkers crisps confirm they’ve axed one flavour for good

Joseph Loftus

You’ll either love this news or hate it

Walkers have just confirmed that they’ve got rid of one of their most divisive crisps for good.

In case you couldn’t tell the crisp from the image above, here’s another clue. You’ll either love them or hate them.

Yes that’s right folks, the crisp that has been discontinued this time are the Marmite flavoured ones.

The flavour was discontinued at the end of 2023 and now they’re disappearing off shelves at a rapid rate.

While Marmite crisps are very divisive, many nibblers have been left distraught by the news that they’re gone.

One person wrote: “This flavour crisp takes me back to the 1960’s,” while another said: “I always come back to these.”

Walkers confirmed the devastating news to The Sun, writing: “We are very sorry to disappoint fans of Marmite flavour Walkers crisps with this news. We know many crisp lovers will hate to see this Walkers’ flavour go.

“This change will enable us to focus our efforts on making more of the flavours crisp fans love the most.”

The good news is if you’re looking to stock up on the last remaining few, you still have time.

So get out there and get hunting.

