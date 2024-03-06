Search icon

06th Mar 2024

Colin Farrell stars as a slick LA detective in new mystery series

Simon Kelly

“Another beautiful day in California.”

The trailer for an upcoming mystery thriller series starring Colin Farrell has landed.

The Irish actor stars as a mysterious LA detective in the sleek-looking Sugar coming to Apple TV.

Farrell plays private investigator John Sugar, tasked with looking into the disappearance of a famous movie producer’s granddaughter and, from watching the trailer, gets pulled right into the seedy underbelly of Los Angeles and finds out some buried family secrets in the process.

Starring alongside Farrell, who is also serving as executive producer on the series, is Kirby Howell Baptiste (The Sandman), Amy Ryan (Only Murders in the Building) as well as Anna Gunn (Breaking Bad) and James Cromwell (Succession).

The trailer’s voiceover gives a hint of neo-noir as Farrell’s character opens by saying: “Another beautiful day in California. Out here, I’m one of the good guys. But good and bad can be in the eye of the beholder.”

Described as “a genre-bending contemporary take on the private detective story set in Los Angeles”, Sugar definitely looks like it’s going to be throwing some curveballs and we’re very unsure what to expect – which is great!

In the trailer, we see the detective get caught up in knife fights and have guns pointed in his face, so it definitely promises to be action packed.

Sugar himself seems to have a very murky past as he’s told that he has “secrets” in the new clip, our interest is piqued over how his background unravels.

The eight episode limited series is created by Mark Protosevich and will be directed by Academy Award-nominated director Fernando Meirelles. It is produced by Academy and Emmy Award nominee Simon Kinberg.

This will be Farrell’s second foray into television this year, as he is set to reprise his role as iconic Batman villain Oswald Cobblepot in a new HBO spinoff show The Penguin.

The first two episodes of Sugar arrive on Apple TV+ on April 5, followed by one new episode every Friday until the finale May 17.

