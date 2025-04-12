An addictive new crime thriller series is now available to watch on streaming

Starring Jon Hamm, the show has been earning comparisons to Breaking Bad, Mad Men and The White Lotus.

Apple TV+ has just added Your Friends & Neighbors, an addictive new dark comedy crime thriller series starring Jon Hamm (Fargo, Mad Men).

The show follows Andrew ‘Coop’ Cooper (Hamm), a hedge fund manager who, while still grappling with his recent divorce, is fired from his job after engaging in a romantic fling with a co-worker.

Struggling to support his family and his rich lifestyle without work, Coop resorts to stealing from his neighbours in the exceedingly affluent Westmont Village in New York.

In the process, however, he discovers that the secrets and affairs hidden behind his friends’ wealthy facades “might be more dangerous than he ever imagined”.

Hamm’s first lead role on TV since Mad Men, Your Friends & Neighbors was created by Jonathan Tropper (Banshee). It also co-stars Aimee Carrero (The Menu), Amanda Peet (Something’s Gotta Give), Corbin Bernsen (Major League), Hoon Lee (East of Eden), Kitty Hawthorne (Dead Ringers), Lena Hall (Snowpiercer) and Olivia Munn (The Newsroom).

And thanks to the series’ great premise, Tropper’s sharp satirical writing and Hamm’s darkly likable performance, Your Friends & Neighbors is earning very good reviews from critics – with many comparing it to Breaking Bad, Mad Men and The White Lotus.

Plus, Apple TV+ seems to have a lot of confidence in the show, having already renewed it for a season two.

Holding an 83% score on Rotten Tomatoes, you can read some of the positive reviews for Your Friends & Neighbors below:

The Guardian: “Jon Hamm’s fun new drama is like The White Lotus back from holiday.”

NPR: “It’s a perfect role for Hamm, who carries with him our memories of Don Draper’s dark-souled charisma, then takes this sort of character in a new direction — funnier, sadder and more sympathetic. He’s never been better.”

RogerEbert.com: “While the series initially captures its audience’s attention with the prospect of watching a rich man stealing from his neighbors, the secrets that continue to unravel are what will truly reel viewers in.”

Screen Rant: “Jon Hamm’s Your Friends & Neighbors never fully overcomes feeling like a Breaking Bad clone, but is still charming enough to entertain.”

TheWrap: “Your Friends & Neighbors is a clever look at the ‘haves’ of the world.”

How to watch Your Friends & Neighbors

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

The first two episodes of Your Friends & Neighbors are available to stream on Apple TV+ now, with the rest of its nine-episode season dropping weekly on Fridays.

