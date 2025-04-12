Search icon

Entertainment

12th Apr 2025

An addictive new crime thriller series is now available to watch on streaming

Stephen Porzio

Starring Jon Hamm, the show has been earning comparisons to Breaking Bad, Mad Men and The White Lotus.

Apple TV+ has just added Your Friends & Neighbors, an addictive new dark comedy crime thriller series starring Jon Hamm (Fargo, Mad Men).

The show follows Andrew ‘Coop’ Cooper (Hamm), a hedge fund manager who, while still grappling with his recent divorce, is fired from his job after engaging in a romantic fling with a co-worker.

Struggling to support his family and his rich lifestyle without work, Coop resorts to stealing from his neighbours in the exceedingly affluent Westmont Village in New York.

In the process, however, he discovers that the secrets and affairs hidden behind his friends’ wealthy facades “might be more dangerous than he ever imagined”.

Hamm’s first lead role on TV since Mad Men, Your Friends & Neighbors was created by Jonathan Tropper (Banshee). It also co-stars Aimee Carrero (The Menu), Amanda Peet (Something’s Gotta Give), Corbin Bernsen (Major League), Hoon Lee (East of Eden), Kitty Hawthorne (Dead Ringers), Lena Hall (Snowpiercer) and Olivia Munn (The Newsroom).

And thanks to the series’ great premise, Tropper’s sharp satirical writing and Hamm’s darkly likable performance, Your Friends & Neighbors is earning very good reviews from critics – with many comparing it to Breaking Bad, Mad Men and The White Lotus.

Plus, Apple TV+ seems to have a lot of confidence in the show, having already renewed it for a season two.

Holding an 83% score on Rotten Tomatoes, you can read some of the positive reviews for Your Friends & Neighbors below:

The Guardian: “Jon Hamm’s fun new drama is like The White Lotus back from holiday.”

NPR: “It’s a perfect role for Hamm, who carries with him our memories of Don Draper’s dark-souled charisma, then takes this sort of character in a new direction — funnier, sadder and more sympathetic. He’s never been better.”

RogerEbert.com: “While the series initially captures its audience’s attention with the prospect of watching a rich man stealing from his neighbors, the secrets that continue to unravel are what will truly reel viewers in.”

Screen Rant: “Jon Hamm’s Your Friends & Neighbors never fully overcomes feeling like a Breaking Bad clone, but is still charming enough to entertain.”

TheWrap: “Your Friends & Neighbors is a clever look at the ‘haves’ of the world.”

How to watch Your Friends & Neighbors

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

The first two episodes of Your Friends & Neighbors are available to stream on Apple TV+ now, with the rest of its nine-episode season dropping weekly on Fridays.

If you want to watch it but save the cash, you could use this technique with an Amazon Fire Stick.

The trick is something called ‘leapfrogging’, which is a way to skip between shorter, cheaper subscriptions to watch what you want to watch without signing up for expensive year-long contracts.

For example, you can get a basic Netflix package for £6.99, and stream what you want to watch via your Fire Stick and cancel it before your next bill.

You can then take advantage of the free trials of other services without signing up for them, all from the same place on your Fire Stick, so it’s super easy and convenient!

Topics:

Crime Thriller,Streaming

RELATED ARTICLES

A very underrated crime thriller movie is airing on TV tonight

Crime Thriller

A very underrated crime thriller movie is airing on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

One of 2025’s very best movies is finally available to stream at home

JOE Film Club

One of 2025’s very best movies is finally available to stream at home

By Stephen Porzio

An addictive, star-studded new crime thriller show is now available to stream

Crime Thriller

An addictive, star-studded new crime thriller show is now available to stream

By Stephen Porzio

MORE FROM JOE

One of TV’s best comedy shows CANCELLED in shock move

it's always sunny in philadelphia

One of TV’s best comedy shows CANCELLED in shock move

By Stephen Porzio

One of the best revenge thriller movies ever is on TV tonight

Movies On TV

One of the best revenge thriller movies ever is on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

‘Secret’ new sequel in legendary action sci-fi franchise coming to Disney+ very soon

action

‘Secret’ new sequel in legendary action sci-fi franchise coming to Disney+ very soon

By Stephen Porzio

A brilliant modern heist thriller movie is airing on TV tonight

heist

A brilliant modern heist thriller movie is airing on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

Prime Video’s fun new action movie shows what Amazon could do with James Bond

action

Prime Video’s fun new action movie shows what Amazon could do with James Bond

By Stephen Porzio

Mick Jagger, 81, and Melanie Hamrick, 37, confirm they are engaged

Engagement

Mick Jagger, 81, and Melanie Hamrick, 37, confirm they are engaged

By Nina McLaughlin

One of TV’s best comedy shows CANCELLED in shock move

it's always sunny in philadelphia

One of TV’s best comedy shows CANCELLED in shock move

By Stephen Porzio

One of the best revenge thriller movies ever is on TV tonight

Movies On TV

One of the best revenge thriller movies ever is on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

Chinese restaurant shut down after street pigeons sold as ‘roasted duck’

Food

Chinese restaurant shut down after street pigeons sold as ‘roasted duck’

By Sean Crosbie

Bonnie Blue has revealed how much she makes from OnlyFans

Bonnie Blue

Bonnie Blue has revealed how much she makes from OnlyFans

By Sean Crosbie

Police searching for man accused of sexually abusing corpse on New York subway train

sensitive

Police searching for man accused of sexually abusing corpse on New York subway train

By Joseph Loftus

‘Secret’ new sequel in legendary action sci-fi franchise coming to Disney+ very soon

action

‘Secret’ new sequel in legendary action sci-fi franchise coming to Disney+ very soon

By Stephen Porzio

MORE FROM JOE

Helicopter pilot’s chilling final call moments before plunging into the Hudson

New York City

Helicopter pilot’s chilling final call moments before plunging into the Hudson

By Sean Crosbie

Chocolate fans go wild for new Mars flavour dubbed ‘absolute heaven’

Chocolate

Chocolate fans go wild for new Mars flavour dubbed ‘absolute heaven’

By Sean Crosbie

At least one person dead after latest horror airplane crash

At least one person dead after latest horror airplane crash

By Joseph Loftus

Three people die after plane crashes onto highway in Florida

Florida

Three people die after plane crashes onto highway in Florida

By Sean Crosbie

Best tips to get Glastonbury tickets after resale date announced

Glastonbury

Best tips to get Glastonbury tickets after resale date announced

By Jonny Yates

British TV legend Mike Berry has died

Music

British TV legend Mike Berry has died

By Sean Crosbie

Load more stories