You can book a stay at Shrek’s Swamp on Airbnb from next month

Shrek fans can book a stay at the ogre’s iconic swamp next month, after the muddy location was listed on Airbnb.

Located in the hills of the Scottish Highlands, the property is described as a “stumpy, secluded haven fit for a solitude-seeking ogre.”

And the host who has put the property up? None other than Donkey.

Providing the voice behind the listing, he writes: “I’m swamp-sitting while Shrek’s away this Halloween, and I’m absolutely delighted to invite you in for a fairytale stay. Oh, and never mind the ‘BEWARE’ signs. They’re probably for decoration.”

Shrek’s swamp will be available to book a stay at on Airbnb starting October 13. pic.twitter.com/qyukn9REJw — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 26, 2023

Booking opens on October 13 at 6pm for a one or two-night stay for up to three guests from October 27-29.

The “mud-laden, moss-covered, murky-watered oasis” is described as a “perfectly snug spot to escape from village life and embrace the beauty of nature.”

Some of the features you can expect at the property include being able to “relax in the ambiance of ‘earwax candlelight'”, “kick your feet up with a parfait” and enjoying a “stack of freshly made waffles in the morning”, just in case you were in any doubt about Donkey being your host.

Shrek’s Swamp is the latest novelty listing to appear on Airbnb. There are several properties on the booking website inspired by some of the biggest films and televisions shows, such as this pink ‘Barbie house.’

Meanwhile, some celebs have even offered fans the chance to stay with them by listing their homes on the site, including the likes of Gwyneth Paltrow, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher.

You can find the Shrek’s Swamp listing on Airbnb by clicking here.

