‘Barbie house’ where every room is bright pink goes up for sale on UK street

Buyers are being asked to look past the pink exterior – and interior

Pretty in pink, but perhaps not for everyone

A house that is impossible to miss is on the market in West Nottingham for £230,000.

The two-bedroom, two-bathroom home on Whiting Avenue, Toton, is bright pink, inside, and out, and is so affronting that potential buyers are being urged to ignore the colour scheme.

The property, listed by Robert Ellis Estate Agents, has caused quite a stir since being posted on Facebook.

While most commenters were keen to tag their friends – possible Barbie fans – one person noted that the paint job was an example of how to “devalue your house in one easy step.”

The house, the listing notes, “would not probably benefit from some decoration to the interior and exterior.”

It also notes: “Due to the exterior paintwork, which could easily be changed by a new owner, this is probably one of the most recognised houses in the Toton area to be placed on the market for some time.”

It has no upward chain, and while the semi detached home is a two-bed, it could easily become a three bed, as an additional room could be made into a “full bathroom or third bedroom.” It also has a rear garden, “designed for low maintenance and has fencing to the boundaries”, and is close to local schools and transport links.

The home, the listing says, “offers the opportunity for a new owner to stamp their own mark on their next property.”

“We would ask any interested parties to see through the coloured exterior decoration and see a property which provides the opportunity to create a two or three bedroom home which is well placed for easy access to all the excellent local amenities and facilities which include excellent local schools, shopping facilities and transport links including the latest extension to the Nottingham tram system which terminates in Toton,” the listing reads.

See the property listing here.

