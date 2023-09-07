Search icon

Entertainment

07th Sep 2023

Crocs announce Shrek-clogs are coming soon

George McKay

Shrek crocs

You can throw all your other shoes out now

Have you ever wanted a shoe that was the perfect mix of form and function? That you could wear to a job interview but also pull up to the club in?

Well look no further, because Crocs have announced a limited edition Shrek-inspired pair of their iconic clogs.

As you can see the shoe is Shrek’s instantly recognisable ogre green, with fluffy brown detailing on the heel strap.

Credit: Crocs

And just in case anyone was left in doubt about the inspiration for this art, there’s the glorious additions of ears and a nose to complete the look.

Quite understandably, the internet has been blown away with the news we seemingly have all been waiting for.

One fan raised a rather pertinent question at the news, asking: “how am I supposed to choose between the Shrek crocs and the lightning McQueen crocs”?

Others spoke for us all with the simple: “Oh we will be purchasing.”

This isn’t the first time the clog company has released an unexpected shoe. Back in 2021, Crocs teamed up with a fellow purveyor of the bizarre, Balenciaga, the brand famous for curating rather abstract garments for a high fashion market, and now, they have teamed up with everyone’s favourite comfort brand.

The design illustrates the classic Croc design but with a heel lifting the structure of the shoe. The sturdy heel is reminiscent of scaffolding or a random tube they had chilling around the studio.

Imagine pulling up to the club with these attached to your feet; you will undoubtedly be the talk of the dance floor and be comfortable for the entire night.

In an interview in 2017 with French Vogue, Balenciaga’s creative director Demna Gvasalia had nothing but good things to say about Crocs.

“We were inspired by Crocs, and we worked with them on a Balenciaga reinterpretation.

“Balenciaga x Crocs isn’t impossible; the question of taste is a very subjective value. We’ll see if this works in six months’ time in the stores.

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Man suffered ‘worst death imaginable’ after being left upside down in cave

cave

Man suffered ‘worst death imaginable’ after being left upside down in cave

By Charlie Herbert

Manhunt launched after terror suspect escapes from UK prison

Crime

Manhunt launched after terror suspect escapes from UK prison

By Charlie Herbert

Prime Video has just added two of the best films ever made

Godfather 2

Prime Video has just added two of the best films ever made

By Rory Cashin

MORE FROM JOE

One of the best British dramas of the last five years on TV tonight

Jack O'Connell

One of the best British dramas of the last five years on TV tonight

By Wil Jones

Ed Balls and Susanna Reid dance on GMB as protester sings ‘Bye Bye Boris’

Boris Johnson

Ed Balls and Susanna Reid dance on GMB as protester sings ‘Bye Bye Boris’

By Danny Jones

25 jokes which make Airplane! one of the funniest movies of all time

Airplane

25 jokes which make Airplane! one of the funniest movies of all time

By Conor Heneghan

Perfume brand apologises to John Boyega after cutting him out of Chinese advert

Jo Malone

Perfume brand apologises to John Boyega after cutting him out of Chinese advert

By Wil Jones

All Sky customers to get free box sets from tomorrow

Entertainment

All Sky customers to get free box sets from tomorrow

By Wayne Farry

QUIZ: Name the celeb from the Great British Bake Off cake

Chris Hoy

QUIZ: Name the celeb from the Great British Bake Off cake

By Wil Jones

Rio Ferdinand calls for England star to retire after Gareth Southgate snub

England (football)

Rio Ferdinand calls for England star to retire after Gareth Southgate snub

By Callum Boyle

New Netflix series breaks viewing record held by Stranger Things and Wednesday

New Netflix series breaks viewing record held by Stranger Things and Wednesday

By Joseph Loftus

Man arrested for trying to cross Atlantic in human-powered hamster wheel

America

Man arrested for trying to cross Atlantic in human-powered hamster wheel

By Charlie Herbert

Jenni Hermoso files formal complaint over Luis Rubiales kiss

Football

Jenni Hermoso files formal complaint over Luis Rubiales kiss

By Callum Boyle

Jack Whitehall welcomes first child with girlfriend Roxy Horner

Baby

Jack Whitehall welcomes first child with girlfriend Roxy Horner

By Ellen Fitzpatrick

Man United release statement on Antony

Antony

Man United release statement on Antony

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

NFL star J.J. Watt offers to cover funeral costs of school shooting victims

Houston Texans

NFL star J.J. Watt offers to cover funeral costs of school shooting victims

By Jack O'Toole

Cancel your holiday: There’s a GIN CRUISE about to set sail from Dorset

Alcohol

Cancel your holiday: There’s a GIN CRUISE about to set sail from Dorset

By Katie Mythen-Lynch

David Haye responds to “disrespectful” Tony Bellew call-out

David Haye

David Haye responds to “disrespectful” Tony Bellew call-out

By Tom Victor

Man Utd were set to raid Chelsea for Alex Telles alternative

Alex Telles

Man Utd were set to raid Chelsea for Alex Telles alternative

By Simon Lloyd

PIC: Twitter mocks New Year’s Eve tweets that went out at the right time (but a day early)

New Year

PIC: Twitter mocks New Year’s Eve tweets that went out at the right time (but a day early)

By JOE

Dave Prowse, the actor who played Darth Vader, has died

Darth Vader

Dave Prowse, the actor who played Darth Vader, has died

By Rudi Kinsella

Load more stories