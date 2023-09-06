Search icon

06th Sep 2023

Paul O’Grady wins National Television Award six months after death

Joseph Loftus

‘I know that Paul cared deeply for each and every one of those animals’

Paul O’Grady was awarded with a posthumous National Television Award last night for his show, For The Love Of Dogs.

O’Grady, who died back in March, was up against Clarkson’s Farm, Sort Your Life Out, and The Martin Lewis Money Show Live, in the factual entertainment category.

O’Grady’s award was subsequently collected by representatives from Battersea Dogs and Cats Home as well as a rescue dog who completely stole the show.

The dog, who began spontaneously barking as soon as it was led on stage, brought some viewers to tears, with many feeling that the dog was paying tribute to Grady too.

Mr Opperman from the Battersea Dogs and Cats Home said: “I would like to thank Paul, of course, and the ITV team… for shining a light on the care that we’re able to provide for the 100 or more dogs and cats that come to Battersea every week.

“I know that Paul cared deeply for each and every one of those animals.

“I think that something about their plight and their vulnerability really struck a chord with Paul. He often referred to Battersea as his second home.”

People online were also delighted O’Grady won the award, with one person writing: “I believe that Paul O’Grady was speaking through that dog, Lily Savage style. I swear by it.”

Another wrote: “Paul O’Grady will forever be a legend. He is dearly missed greatly. Thank you Paul for everything.”

