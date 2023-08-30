Phillip Schofield takes action to secure wealth after admitting his TV career is ‘over’

He’s hired a firm that helps rich people get richer

Phillip Schofield has reported hired a team of wealth management accountants to help him boost his bank balance after his television career imploded after revelations he lied about having an affair.

The 61-year-old quit ITV in May as his relationship with co-star Holly Willoughby soured, but then it emerged he had an “unwise but not illegal” affair with a show-runner in his 20s and had lied about it. That opened the floodgates at ITV, with claims emerging that bullying complaints had been ignored, that the show atmosphere was “toxic” and channel executives had mishandled the situation. The findings of an external inquiry are due next month.

The new claims concerning his wealth management strategy come after weekend reports that Schofield was considering writing a “tell-all” book and was speaking with Talk TV about a comeback.

The Mirror reports that Schofield, who owns a property firm, has teamed up with Sedulo, a firm specialising in helping high-net-worth clients increase their wealth, as he assesses his options following his explosive exit from a 20-year career at ITV.

On Companies House, Phillip’s real estate company, Fistral Properties Ltd, is now registered with Sedulo’s London offices and could become his main source of income.

Schofield is believed to be hoping Sedulo can help him through his crisis.

The firm assures clients via its website: “Financial planning and wealth management are what we do, but it’s how we do it that defines us. “Our vision is a service that is more professional, more personal, and more efficient — a service that is delivered by talented, dedicated, and highly qualified people who share this vision—always aiming to reduce your stress and give you peace of mind.”

The company adds that it offers advice to both first-time business owners and established entrepreneurs alike. “By helping you to accumulate or preserve wealth, we ensure you have the confidence to face life’s big moments – now and in the future.”

The YMU agency previously managed Schofield’s business interests and multimillion-pound TV career, but they dropped him as his career unravelled, with group CEO Mary Bekhait saying at the time: “Honesty and integrity are core values for YMU’s whole business, defining everything we do. Talent management is a relationship based entirely on trust.

“This week, we have learned important new information about our client Phillip Schofield. These facts contradicted what Phillip had previously told YMU, as well as the external advisors we had brought in to support him. As a result, on Thursday we agreed to part company with Phillip, with immediate effect.”

In a series of interviews in the days after his affair came to light, Schofield admitted that he’d lied, that his television career was likely over, and that he was too scared to leave the house.

“I’m not in television any more. If I get through this. I don’t know even remotely how I move forward – what am I going to do with my days?” Phillip questioned.

“I did something very wrong and then I lied about it consistently and you can’t live with that. How do you live with that?”

