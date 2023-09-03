Search icon

03rd Sep 2023

Phillip Schofield axed from latest project following ITV affair scandal

Charlie Herbert

Phillip Schofield axed from latest project following ITV affair scandal

‘Phillip has been completely erased’

Phillip Schofield has been removed from another project following his ITV exit over an affair with a younger colleague on This Morning.

The 61-year-old quit ITV in May as his relationship with co-star Holly Willoughby soured, before he admitted to having an “unwise but not illegal” affair with a showrunner in his 20s. Schofield had lied about the affair when asked by bosses at the broadcaster. and had lied about it.

That opened the floodgates at ITV, with claims emerging that bullying complaints had been ignored, that the show atmosphere was “toxic” and channel executives had mishandled the situation. The findings of an external inquiry are due next month.

By leaving ITV, Schofield was removed from all his hosting duties at the broadcaster, such as presenting the British Soap Awards and Dancing on Ice.

The presenter has now been removed from The Cube Live attraction in Manchester, which opened in February.

Schofield was the host of the ITV game show and featured in promotional welcome videos for the live experience.

But following his affair scandal, bosses at the tourist attraction have quietly removed Schofield from The Cube Live, and replaced him with Colin McFarlane, who did the voiceover for the ITV game show.

A source told the Daily Star: “Phillip has been completely erased. Bosses at The Cube Live don’t want to be associated with him in light of recent events.”

Schofield is reportedly set to write a “tell-all book” about the affair that caused him to ‘lose everything.’

Meanwhile, his friendship with Willoughby, who has remained in her presenting role at This Morning, is said to be over.

His former This Morning colleague will reportedly never “speak publicly” about him again.

