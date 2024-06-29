Search icon

Entertainment

29th Jun 2024

The crowdsurfing inflatable migrant boat at Glastonbury was actually a Banksy artwork

Ryan Price

The Bristol-band’s set was the main talking point from the first day of the festival.

The inflatable rubber dingy holding dummy migrants that was seen crowd surfing during Idles Glastonbury set last night has been revealed as a Banksy stunt.

Many believed the controversial spectacle was a part of the show, reflective of the punk band’s lyrics about immigration, criticism of rightwing governance and calls for empathy for the Palestinian people.

Idles have been praised for their ‘legendary’ performance on the Other Stage, where they conveyed pro-immigration and anti-monarchy messages and called for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Their set, which was broadcast on the BBC, was full of energy from start to finish. One one occasion, lead singer Joe Talbot led the crowd in a mass chant of ‘F**k the King’, and described one of the group’s most popular songs as an ‘anti-fascist song, an anti-Farage song’.

The standout moment of the set was when a rubber dingy carrying dummy child migrants was launched into the legion of festival-goers, who proceeded to ‘crowd surf’ the object while the band performed a pro-immigration song.

The track, which is titled Danny Nedelko, contains the lyrics:

My blood brother is an immigrant
A beautiful immigrant

My blood brother’s Freddie Mercury
A Nigerian mother of three

He’s made of bones, he’s made of blood
He’s made of flesh, he’s made of love
He’s made of you, he’s made of me
Unity

Fear leads to panic, panic leads to pain
Pain leads to anger, anger leads to hate”

The raft was a reference to the small boats carrying migrants across the Channel that have been such a high-profile target of Rishi Sunak’s immigration policy.

According to The Guardian, a member of the band revealed that the boat was created by the elusive artist Banksy, and that the band weren’t aware of the stunt until after the set.

Banksy, also believed to originate from Bristol, has had a longstanding relationship with the iconic festival.

He designed the Union flag-emblazoned stab-proof vest worn by Stormzy during his 2019 Pyramid stage headline set, and in 2014 he commandeered a livestock transportation van that drove around the site with cuddly toys emerging from it.

The site has also hosted a number of the artist’s classic stencil artworks, including one in 2010 that made a reappearance in 2022 to mark the festival’s 50th anniversary.

Related links:

Throughout the majority of Idles time on stage last night, the words ‘Ceasefire Now’ were displayed in large, white capital letters on a screen behind them.

While all of this was visible on the BBC’s live television coverage of the show, many of the stunts appear to have been deleted from iPlayer coverage, with the broadcaster being held to strict impartiality rules.

The politically-loaded performance was lauded by droves of viewers, who took to social media to describe the band as ‘f**king legends’, and the performance as a “masterclass in conveying messages that are burning in the hearts of this nation and beyond.”

One Twitter user wrote: “The Daily Mail is gonna have an aneurysm about this Idles set, they got the crowd to shout “fk the king” called Farage a fascist, had a prop of kids in a small boat crowdsurfing during a pro immigration song and ended by shouting ceasefire now. F**king legends.”

Another commented: “This’ll upset the right people. On the BBC. God I love IDLES.”

“IDLES the band that you are,” admired another as they praised the group for “making tens of thousands of people in the crowd chant ‘f*ck the king’ and ‘ceasefire now’ as it was broadcasted on the BBC.”

Topics:

Banksy,Entertainment,Glastonbury,Idles

RELATED ARTICLES

The movie Cillian Murphy doesn’t want you to see is back on Netflix

Cillian Murphy

The movie Cillian Murphy doesn’t want you to see is back on Netflix

By Simon Kelly

Beloved action thriller with ‘one of the best twists ever’ set for prequel 14 years after original

action

Beloved action thriller with ‘one of the best twists ever’ set for prequel 14 years after original

By Ryan Price

IDLES praised for ‘legendary’ Glasto set where they led ‘f*** the King’ chant

Entertainment

IDLES praised for ‘legendary’ Glasto set where they led ‘f*** the King’ chant

By Ryan Price

MORE FROM JOE

Who Wants to be a Millionaire player calls wife in Phone a Friend but ‘another man’ answers phone

Jeremy Clarkson

Who Wants to be a Millionaire player calls wife in Phone a Friend but ‘another man’ answers phone

By JOE

Netflix has added a very dark and twisty thriller movie

Netflix

Netflix has added a very dark and twisty thriller movie

By Stephen Porzio

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 405

general knowledge

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 405

By Charlie Herbert

Crazy Town star Shifty Shellshock’s cause of death aged 49 revealed

crazy town

Crazy Town star Shifty Shellshock’s cause of death aged 49 revealed

By Charlie Herbert

Walking Dead star Andrew Lincoln lands first British TV role in 14 years

Andrew Lincoln

Walking Dead star Andrew Lincoln lands first British TV role in 14 years

By Charlie Herbert

Ricky Gervais announces new Netflix special and world tour

Entertainment

Ricky Gervais announces new Netflix special and world tour

By Ryan Price

Tiny European city that’s just like being in a Disney film has £3.80 pints and £34 return flights

Disney

Tiny European city that’s just like being in a Disney film has £3.80 pints and £34 return flights

By Ryan Price

Euro 2024 Day 16: All the major action and talking points

Football

Euro 2024 Day 16: All the major action and talking points

By Callum Boyle

Fans baffled by video of Eric Cantona walking goat on a dog lead through UK town

Eric Cantona

Fans baffled by video of Eric Cantona walking goat on a dog lead through UK town

By Harry Warner

Former Premier League player Peter Odemwingie turns professional in completely different sport

Football

Former Premier League player Peter Odemwingie turns professional in completely different sport

By Harry Warner

‘My cousin named her child Lylyt Yvyh Yryhl – the pronunciation has baffled me’

Baby Names

‘My cousin named her child Lylyt Yvyh Yryhl – the pronunciation has baffled me’

By Ryan Price

Roy Keane makes apology to Man Utd player he mocked saying he ‘went too far’

England

Roy Keane makes apology to Man Utd player he mocked saying he ‘went too far’

By Harry Warner

MORE FROM JOE

Airbnb owner finds tiny home on his land with man living inside

Airbnb

Airbnb owner finds tiny home on his land with man living inside

By Nina McLaughlin

Woman immediately pulls out of buying first home after spotting ‘huge red flag’ in garden

bamboo

Woman immediately pulls out of buying first home after spotting ‘huge red flag’ in garden

By Charlie Herbert

Apple issues warning to iPhone users over ‘damaging’ method to dry wet phones

Apple

Apple issues warning to iPhone users over ‘damaging’ method to dry wet phones

By Charlie Herbert

Who Wants to be a Millionaire player calls wife in Phone a Friend but ‘another man’ answers phone

Jeremy Clarkson

Who Wants to be a Millionaire player calls wife in Phone a Friend but ‘another man’ answers phone

By JOE

One of Stephen King’s books will never be printed again after being pulled from shelves

Literature

One of Stephen King’s books will never be printed again after being pulled from shelves

By Charlie Herbert

Netflix has added a very dark and twisty thriller movie

Netflix

Netflix has added a very dark and twisty thriller movie

By Stephen Porzio

Load more stories