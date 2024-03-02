Search icon

Entertainment

02nd Mar 2024

The Chase’s baffling maths question leaves Chaser and contestant stumped

Ryan Price

Do you think you can answer it?

We’ve all experienced that moment when watching The Chase when you get on a roll of getting the first two or three questions right and then a really tough one comes around and you can’t even remember your own name.

Well, something similar happened on Wednesday night’s episode of the ITV game show.

RAF pilot Andrew from Anglesey stepped up under the bright studio lights to take on the chaser.

The Sinnerman, real name Paul Sinha, had earlier in the episode dismantled contestants Barry from Rugby and Danny from Plymouth in their Head to Head rounds.

(Photo courtesy of ITV/Screengrab)

Andrew started with confidence after showing great general knowledge in his Cash Builder round, and seemed to be getting into a bit of rhythm until a question seemed to throw both the 32 year old pilot and the 53 year old brainiac.

The question, known by maths experts online as the Birthday Paradox was: “How many people need to be in a room to give a 99.9% chance that two of them share the same birthday?” 

The multiple-choice options were 25, 50, or 75.

Both Andrew and The Sinnerman answered 25.

Andrew told host Bradley Walsh: “I think it’s one of those weird maths [questions], it doesn’t sound very distinctive – but it’s an unusual number so I went for the low”.

Walsh seemed unsure and said: “Got to be much higher than that?”

When the answer was revealed to be 75, both the contestant and chaser were stumped, while Walsh couldn’t get over the fact that the Sinnerman had got the question wrong.

The Sinnerman said: “NOO!” “I knew it was low so went for the lowest, I’d heard the fact before but clearly not well enough!”

To be fair to both, all of us here at Joe HQ had to google The Birthday Paradox and educate ourselves on the mathematical theory aswell.

Here’s the full explanation behind the dumbfounding question.

The birthday paradox, also known as the birthday problem, states that in a random group of 23 people, there is about a 50 percent chance that two people have the same birthday. Is this really true?

There are multiple reasons why this seems like a paradox. One is that when in a room with 22 other people, if a person compares his or her birthday with the birthdays of the other people it would make for only 22 comparisons—only 22 chances for people to share the same birthday.

But when all 23 birthdays are compared against each other, it makes for much more than 22 comparisons. How much more? Well, the first person has 22 comparisons to make, but the second person was already compared to the first person, so there are only 21 comparisons to make. The third person then has 20 comparisons, the fourth person has 19 and so on. If you add up all possible comparisons (22 + 21 + 20 + 19 + … +1) the sum is 253 comparisons, or combinations. Consequently, each group of 23 people involves 253 comparisons, or 253 chances for matching birthdays.

In a room of just 23 people there’s a 50-50 chance of at least two people having the same birthday. In a room of 75 there’s a 99.9% chance of at least two people matching.

Luckily for Andrew, the fact that the Sinnerman got the question wrong too meant that he could progress to the next question, but that then happened to be a question about musical theatre, a subject he admitted he knew nothing about.

Luckily, he correctly guessed that the song, Lose Ur Head, is from the musical Six and went through to the Final Chase.

In the last round, Andrew was paired up with another contestant called Wendy and between them they answered 13 questions correctly.

The Chaser then needed 15 correct answers to beat them which of course he managed to do with a whopping 44 seconds to spare.

While it was a defeat in the end for Andrew, he can take solace in the fact that he will go down in The Chase folklore as the contestant who was equally as clueless about the birthday paradox as the Sinnerman.

Related links:

Phillip Schofield’s This Morning scandal set to be turned into TV series

Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers’ final act of kindness before his death aged 66

Jon Stewart in tears as he shares sad news with Daily Show viewers

Friends legend ‘to be first signing for Celeb version of The Traitors’

Topics:

Bradley Walsh,Entertainment,Television,The Chase

RELATED ARTICLES

Model says Leonardo DiCaprio gave surprise answer to question about his ’25 and under rule’

celebrity

Model says Leonardo DiCaprio gave surprise answer to question about his ’25 and under rule’

By Ryan Price

Stephen Fry says he ‘doesn’t understand’ the Kardashian family

celebrity

Stephen Fry says he ‘doesn’t understand’ the Kardashian family

By Ryan Price

Eugene Levy says they’re ‘open’ to bringing back Schitt’s Creek

Entertainment

Eugene Levy says they’re ‘open’ to bringing back Schitt’s Creek

By Ryan Price

MORE FROM JOE

Netflix drops ‘insane’ government conspiracy doc that’s making viewers question everything

Netflix drops ‘insane’ government conspiracy doc that’s making viewers question everything

By Simon Kelly

Johnny Depp gave his entire movie salary to Heath Ledger’s daughter

celebrity

Johnny Depp gave his entire movie salary to Heath Ledger’s daughter

By Ryan Price

Adam Sandler says Taylor Swift is as big as The Beatles

Adam Sandler

Adam Sandler says Taylor Swift is as big as The Beatles

By Ryan Price

Netflix’s extremely X-rated series about the most famous adult star in the world drops next week

Netflix

Netflix’s extremely X-rated series about the most famous adult star in the world drops next week

By Charlie Herbert

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 388

general knowledge

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 388

By Charlie Herbert

Netflix reveals all of March’s new movies and series

Adam Sandler

Netflix reveals all of March’s new movies and series

By Stephen Porzio

Sam Smith accused of ‘mocking Scottish culture’ at Paris Fashion Week

Sam Smith accused of ‘mocking Scottish culture’ at Paris Fashion Week

By Joseph Loftus

Netflix drops ‘insane’ government conspiracy doc that’s making viewers question everything

Netflix drops ‘insane’ government conspiracy doc that’s making viewers question everything

By Simon Kelly

Geri Halliwell and Christian Horner pictured hand-in-hand amid text scandal

Geri Halliwell and Christian Horner pictured hand-in-hand amid text scandal

By Joseph Loftus

Cody Gakpo reveals he rejected Man United after speaking to Erik ten Hag

Cody Gakpo

Cody Gakpo reveals he rejected Man United after speaking to Erik ten Hag

By Ryan Price

Katie Price forced to lose 40% of her OnlyFans income

Katie Price forced to lose 40% of her OnlyFans income

By Joseph Loftus

Influencer goes on bizarre rant after restaurant doesn’t let her eat for free

Influencer goes on bizarre rant after restaurant doesn’t let her eat for free

By Joseph Loftus

MORE FROM JOE

UK tourists face £1,000 fines over new beach rules in Benidorm

Beach

UK tourists face £1,000 fines over new beach rules in Benidorm

By Ryan Price

Lorry driver dramatically saved from cab hanging from bridge

Lorry driver dramatically saved from cab hanging from bridge

By Joseph Loftus

Major 24-car pile up near Gatwick Airport leaves at least 34 injured

Accident

Major 24-car pile up near Gatwick Airport leaves at least 34 injured

By Ryan Price

Boy becomes first person ever to be cured of terminal brain cancer

Boy

Boy becomes first person ever to be cured of terminal brain cancer

By Ryan Price

Woman ends marriage after learning husband calls her ‘SWMBO’ in texts to friends

Woman ends marriage after learning husband calls her ‘SWMBO’ in texts to friends

By Joseph Loftus

Girlfriend savagely rejected as she proposes to her boyfriend on live radio

Girlfriend savagely rejected as she proposes to her boyfriend on live radio

By Nina McLaughlin

Load more stories