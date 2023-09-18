Search icon

Entertainment

18th Sep 2023

Katy Perry hinted she ‘found out the real truth’ about ex Russell Brand ten years ago

Steve Hopkins

‘Then I found out the real truth’

Katy Perry’s marriage to Russell Brand has come under scrutiny after the comedian was accused of numerous sexual offences over the weekend with some of the alleged offences occurring during the period he was with her.

Four women have accused Brand of sexual assaults between 2006 and 2013, one of whom was 16 at the time, and the Met Police has urged any alleged victims to contact them. Brand denies all of the allegations which were revealed in a joint The Sunday Times and Channel 4 Dispatches report and have led to further alleged victims coming forward.

Perry began dating Brand in 2009, before they married in a lavish ceremony at a tiger sanctuary in India on 23 October, 2010. Just 14 months later, Brand reportedly told the singer he wanted a divorce via text message before she was due to perform. In divorce papers filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, Brand cited “irreconcilable differences.”

In light of the allegations against Brand, the Firework singer’s interview with Vogue in 2013 has been revisited. In it, she makes several veiled remarks about her ex that some suggest might be linked to his alleged transgressions.

Reflecting on their time together, Perry revealed the complexities of their relationship, telling Vogue: “At first when I met him, he wanted an equal, and I think a lot of times strong men do want an equal, but then they get that equal and they’re like, ‘I can’t handle the equalness.’”

She described his attitude towards her professional stature as “very controlling”, especially during her tours, which caused a significant strain on their rpartnership.

Although Perry initially shouldered the blame for their breakup, her tone in the interview hinted at deeper issues with Brand.

“I felt a lot of responsibility for it ending, but then I found out the real truth,” she said, without delving into specifics.

That, she said: “I keep it locked in my safe for a rainy day.”

The reference has triggered a wave of speculation with fans now wondering what Perry may have known.

In the documentary, one of Brand’s accusers alleged he raped her against a wall in his LA home and that she sought treatment at a rape crisis centre the same day. Another alleged he assaulted her when she was aged 16 during an emotionally abusive and controlling relationship. A third claims Brand sexually assaulted her in Los Angeles and later threatened to take legal action if she spoke about the allegation to anyone else. And a fourth described being sexually assaulted by Brand and also claimed he was both physically and emotionally abusive towards her.

In his statement on Friday, Brand said the allegations against him “pertain to the time when I was working in the mainstream, when I was in the newspapers all the time, when I was in the movies, and as I have written about extensively in my books, I was very, very promiscuous.”

He continued: “Now during that time of promiscuity the relationships I had were absolutely, always consensual. I was always transparent about that then, almost too transparent, and I am being transparent about it now as well.

“To see that transparency metastasised into something criminal, that I absolutely deny, makes me question – is there another agenda at play?”

Brand has claimed that there is witnesses whose evidence “directly contradicts the narrative that these two mainstream media outlets are trying to construct.”

Related links:

Ron Brand speaks out in defence of his son Russell Brand – suggests reporting is a ‘vendetta’

Russell Brand’s ex-assistant discusses moment that left her feeling ‘sick to her stomach’

Russell Brand offers ‘naked assistant’ to meet Jimmy Savile in resurfaced audio

Andrew Tate reaches out to Russell Brand as comedian faces rape allegations

Comedian Daniel Sloss speaks out about Russell Brand on Channel 4 documentary

Topics:

BBC,Channel 4,Katy Perry,love and relationships,Russell Brand

RELATED ARTICLES

Sean Lock obliterates Russell Brand on live TV in resurfaced 2014 clip

Channel 4

Sean Lock obliterates Russell Brand on live TV in resurfaced 2014 clip

By Charlie Herbert

Dannii Minogue calls Russell Brand a ‘vile predator’ in resurfaced interview

dannii minogue

Dannii Minogue calls Russell Brand a ‘vile predator’ in resurfaced interview

By Charlie Herbert

Ron Brand speaks out in defence of his son Russell Brand – suggests reporting is a ‘vendetta’

BBC

Ron Brand speaks out in defence of his son Russell Brand – suggests reporting is a ‘vendetta’

By Steve Hopkins

MORE FROM JOE

First Godzilla 2 teaser released featuring Stranger Things’ Mille Bobby Brown

First Godzilla 2 teaser released featuring Stranger Things’ Mille Bobby Brown

By James Dawson

It turns out that you can actually rent out Love Island’s Casa Amor…with a bit of a catch

casa amor

It turns out that you can actually rent out Love Island’s Casa Amor…with a bit of a catch

By Keeley Ryan

Lady Gaga’s dog walker shot as her two dogs are stolen

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga’s dog walker shot as her two dogs are stolen

By Cassie Stokes

The first trailer for Louis C.K.’s Netflix stand-up special is here

Comedy

The first trailer for Louis C.K.’s Netflix stand-up special is here

By Conor Heneghan

Kate Winslet and Cameron Diaz ‘sign up for The Holiday sequel’ with original cast

cameron diaz

Kate Winslet and Cameron Diaz ‘sign up for The Holiday sequel’ with original cast

By Joseph Loftus

Quiz: Can you match the Derry Girls quote to the character that said it?

Derry Girls

Quiz: Can you match the Derry Girls quote to the character that said it?

By Ciara Knight

Paedophile football coach Barry Bennell has died in prison

Paedophile football coach Barry Bennell has died in prison

By Joseph Loftus

Mum slept with partner in hospital bed just two hours after giving birth

child birth

Mum slept with partner in hospital bed just two hours after giving birth

By JOE

Scientists have predicted the exact date asteroid is in danger of hitting Earth with force of 22 atomic bombs

Scientists have predicted the exact date asteroid is in danger of hitting Earth with force of 22 atomic bombs

By Joseph Loftus

Woman had all limbs amputated and ‘almost died’ after eating tilapia fish

Fish

Woman had all limbs amputated and ‘almost died’ after eating tilapia fish

By Charlie Herbert

‘Nurses said my parents should ‘leave me’ at the hospital – now I’m on the cover of Vogue’

down's syndrome

‘Nurses said my parents should ‘leave me’ at the hospital – now I’m on the cover of Vogue’

By Charlie Herbert

Parents pull their kids out of school to travel because they believe they’ll learn more

Parents pull their kids out of school to travel because they believe they’ll learn more

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

Atletico Madrid fans vandalise Thibaut Courtois’ plaque at stadium after his move to Real Madrid

Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid fans vandalise Thibaut Courtois’ plaque at stadium after his move to Real Madrid

By Simon Lloyd

Real Madrid will have a women’s team next season after buying promoted side

CD Tacón

Real Madrid will have a women’s team next season after buying promoted side

By Wayne Farry

Video: Bridesmaid floored by flying groomsman

Kung-fu

Video: Bridesmaid floored by flying groomsman

By Lia Nicholls

Liverpool’s season is now in grave danger of falling apart at the seams

Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool’s season is now in grave danger of falling apart at the seams

By Tony Barrett

Alexis Sanchez, United’s Wembley Warrior, delivers emphatic response to doubters with semi-final heroics

Alexis Sanchez

Alexis Sanchez, United’s Wembley Warrior, delivers emphatic response to doubters with semi-final heroics

By Matthew Gault

Sadio Mane reveals the reason he chose Liverpool over Manchester United

Liverpool

Sadio Mane reveals the reason he chose Liverpool over Manchester United

By Darragh Murphy

Load more stories