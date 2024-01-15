Search icon

15th Jan 2024

Sarah Paulson, 49, calls girlfriend Holland Taylor, 81, ‘her world’ in birthday tribute

Charlie Herbert

Sarah Paulson, 49, calls girlfriend Holland Taylor, 81, 'her world' in birthday tribute

The couple have been together for almost a decade

Sarah Paulson shared a heartfelt message for her girlfriend, Holland Taylor, to mark her 81st birthday.

The American Horror Story and Ratched star took to Instagram to share a video message to her partner using selfies and clips of her and Taylor.

Taylor, best known for her role as Evelyn Harper in Two and a Half Men, turned 81 on Sunday (January 14).

She has been dating Paulson, 49, for almost 10 years, having revealed in 2015 that she was in a “deeply committed relationship” with a woman much younger than her.

In her birthday video, Paulson described Taylor as her “one and only love.”

She wrote: “My phone made this. And I like it. Happy Birthday to my one and only love.”

She added that the 81-year-old was “quite simply” her “world.”

Fans were quick to take to the comments to share their love for the couple, with one person writing: “Happy birthday, @hollandvtaylor. Your life is a gift to us all. Blessings and bravery to you both!”

The couple first met at a party in 2005 when they were both already in relationships. It wouldn’t be until 10 years later that they would start going out, after Taylor slid into the DMs.

Speaking to Andy Cohen in 2019, Paulson revealed: “We sort of breezed by one another, and then started following each other on Twitter, and then …”

When Billy Eichner, who was a guest on the same show, asked if Taylor “slid into your DMs,” Paulson replied: “She actually did, yeah, it’s pretty great.”

