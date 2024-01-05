Zendaya unfollows boyfriend Tom Holland in huge Insta follower cull

Zendaya’s taken some drastic social media measures

Zendaya has unfollowed her boyfriend Tom Holland on Instagram as part of a bizarre follower cull on the social media platform.

After meeting on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming, the actors have been going out since 2021, becoming one of the most recognisable couples in the world.

But Holland wasn’t spared by his girlfriend as she decided to unfollow absolutely everyone on Instagram.

The Euphoria and Dune star now follows no one on Instagram, whilst still having a pretty mind boggling 184 million followers.

Meanwhile, Holland’s Instagram is untouched. He’s still following 315 people on the platform – including Zendaya – as of January 5.

So far, there’s been no explanation from Zendaya as to why she’s decided to carry out her Insta cull, but it does come just as she’s started promoting her upcoming film, Challengers.

Two days ago, she posted the film’s post on her account, with the caption: “Challengers April 26th. Wishing you all the most beautiful new year.”

The film features Zendaya as Tashi, a tennis coach for her husband and Grand Slam champion Art Donaldson, played by Mike Faist. After a losing streak, she signs him up for a challenger event where he he has to play her former lover, Patrick, played by the Crown’s Josh O’Connor.

Challengers was due to come out in September 2023, but was pushed back due to the SAG-AFTRA strike.

Before that, Zendaya will star in the much-anticipated Dune sequel, another film that was meant to come out last year but was delayed due to the strikes.

Dune: Part 2 will now hit the big screen on March 1 this year.

So, this could just be a bit of a promotion campaign ahead of her new films. Then again, it could also be a pretty permanent move from the 27-year-old, who has previously spoken about the impact social media has on her.

She told People in 2021: “Being on [social media] would kind of make me anxious, or I would start to overthink a little too much. My fans want me to be happy and exist beyond social media.”

And there are a number of celebs who don’t follow anyone on social media, such as Beyoncé, Adele and her Dune co-star Timothée Chalamet.

Related links:

Tom Hardy’s Venom will reportedly be in Tom Holland’s next Spider-Man film

Tom Holland praised for x-rated scene with male co-star