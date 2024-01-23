Search icon

23rd Jan 2024

Oscar nominations 2024: Watch live with Oppenheimer set to dominate nominations

Stephen Porzio

Oppenheimer is expected to dominate the nominations.

The nominations for the 2024 Oscars will be announced on Tuesday, (at around 1:30 pm UK time), after a massive year for cinema. You can follow the Oscar nominations as they happen live in our feed below, just click on the ‘key point’ you want to read about or keep scrolling for updates.

Barbie and Oppenheimer dominated the box office in 2023, and the latter is expected to lead the nominations at the 96th Academy Awards

You can watch the Oscar nominations being announced live on the Academy’s official website and YouTube account, or above in our live blog.

The 2024 Oscars will take place on Sunday, March 10 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles.

You can read more about the biggest films from the last year below.

