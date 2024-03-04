Search icon

04th Mar 2024

Disney considering bringing back Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow

Charlie Herbert

Disney is considering bringing Johnny Depp back as Captain Jack Sparrow for Pirates of the Caribbean 6, according to reports.

According to industry insider Daniel Richtman, the corporation is considering bringing back the 60-year-old as Captain Jack Sparrow for the sixth installment in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

However, unlike in the previous films, this would only be for a supporting role.

Earlier this year, it was reported that Ayo Edebiri would be replacing Depp as the lead for Pirates of the Caribbean 6.

The fifth Pirates of the Caribbean film, Dead Men Tell No Tales, came out in 2017 and featured Depp.

In total, the five pirate movies grossed over £3.4billion worldwide and were reported to have made Depp over £200million.

His future on the franchise was thrown into doubt when he lost his libel trial against The Sun in November 2020 after he was labelled a “wife beater” in an article about him and his ex-wife Amber Heard.

Depp, who split from Heard, 36, in 2016 after a year of marriage, went on to sue her for defamation in the US and won in June 2022.

He was awarded $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages, but the latter amount was was later reduced to $350,000 in keeping with Virginia law.

After several appeals, in December, Heard agreed to pay Depp $1 million (£823K), to bring the dispute to an end. Depp later decided to donate the money to charity.

During the defamation trial in Fairfax, Virginia, Heard’s legal team asked Depp if he would ever return to the Pirates franchise, asking: “If Disney came to you with $300million dollars and a million alpacas, nothing on this earth would get you to go back and work with Disney on a Pirates Of The Caribbean film?”

Depp replied: “That is true”.

Depp’s defamation case led to reports that suggested he was returning to the Pirates of the Caribbean, along with reports that Disney were considering an all-female film as the next installment.

